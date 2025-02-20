Bucks Must Sign Free-Agent Forward After Bobby Portis News

The Milwaukee Bucks were dealt devastating news on Thursday as the league suspended Bobby Portis for 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy, first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

While the details of the suspension are yet to come, this puts the Bucks on the clock to make an immediate move. Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently dealing with a calf injury, and the Bucks already have depth issues. Considering that they have an open roster spot, the Bucks can't waste any more time before signing a free agent.

Just In: The NBA has suspended Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis for 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FeSDo4jb0k — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2025

Bucks Must Fill Their Open Roster Spot Immediately After Bobby Portis Suspension

At this point in the season, the free agent options are less than inspiring, but there may be a few hidden gems available.

One of those is 26-year-old combo forward Oshae Brissett. After winning a title with the Boston Celtics last season, Brissett declined a $2.5 million player option but failed to sign with another team. Last month, he ended up signing with the Long Island Nets of the G League.

While Brissett doesn't have Portis' size and offensive game, he could provide a different wrinkle to the Bucks. He is a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions. He could also add much-needed athleticism to the Bucks rotation.

Portis is obviously one of the better bench scorers in the league. He is a valuable shooter and post-up player. He will be hard to replace with a free agent, but the Bucks could pivot to a more versatile and defense-first bench lineup.

The Bucks are currently short in the frontcourt. The newly acquired Jericho Sims will likely be the biggest beneficiary of Portis' absence. Milwaukee could also sign a center like Mo Bamba, Frank Kaminsky, or Moses Brown to bolster their big man rotation. However, Brissett may be the best player regardless of the position that the Bucks could realistically bring in.

