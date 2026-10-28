Underrated depth gives Milwaukee Bucks a huge advantage over the rest of the NBA

Among a long list of positives to glean from the Milwaukee Bucks' opening slate, few stand out as much as their bench production. They're currently eighth in the NBA with 42.5 bench points per game, with one of the most productive and efficient backup units in basketball. It's not only a testament to the depth of their talent, but also to the complementary rotations that new head coach Taylor Jenkins is putting together.

They're not just putting up points at volume, either. Milwaukee's bench has been hugely effective with a 59.9% true shooting percentage through four games, led in large part by the incoming duo of Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis, who are combining for 23.6 points per game off the bench.

Carrying their chemistry forward from their season together in Miami, Jakučionis and Ware are picking up right where they left off as a dynamic pick-and-roll duo that's always active on and off the ball. They're setting the tone for the rest of the lineup, producing at a rate that's viable for an NBA starting lineup.

Whether that ends up being the case is yet to be seen, but regardless of whether they're coming off the bench or starting in Milwaukee, they're going to put up numbers and make a real impact on the game.

Milwaukee's bench scoring is a testament to Jon Horst's roster-building and the direction of these exciting young Bucks.

Unless Jenkins makes drastic changes to the starting five, we can expect to see this level of production from the Bucks' bench for months to come. And we're only just scratching the surface, as rookies Brayden Burries and Nate Ament are getting their feet wet and learning how to compete at the highest level of the sport. Once they're fully up and running, it's going to be dangerous for the rest of the Eastern Conference.

All these components lead back to the masterful offseason produced by Bucks GM Jon Horst. Not only did he manage to retain a wealth of talent the team has built up over the last few years, but Horst clearly picked the right trade package, with the four players returned in the Giannis trade all living up to, and even exceeding expectations.

Milwaukee doesn't have its own first-round pick this year, so there's no pressure to tank. This is a lineup that's all-in on building winning habits and a culture to match. Whether that winds up being this year or next is up to the players, but also to Jenkins and his coaching staff. They know where they want to be and how to get there.