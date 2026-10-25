3 Bucks players trending up in the first week of the season and 2 trending down

Although their 0-3 record doesn't inspire confidence, the upstart Milwaukee Bucks have completed three hard-fought battles to start their 2026-27 slate, giving head coach Taylor Jenkins and his film room plenty to build upon. Opportunities to win slipped through their fingers as Milwaukee held leads in the fourth quarter of all three games before ultimately falling short.

For an inexperienced team just trying to build their chemistry with one another in a new system, the early slate got the best of them. Nonetheless, several of the Bucks' key rotation players have shown up and shown out, making an impact on both sides of the floor as Jenkins sorts out his new rotation. And in the process, several more players have trended in the wrong direction.

These are the Milwaukee Bucks players who've stood out most through three games, for better or for worse.

Trending Up: Jaime Jaquez Jr. turns heads to begin his Bucks tenure.

If you've paid any attention to the Bucks so far this year, you'd know that Jaime Jaquez has arguably been the team's best player through three games. The reigning runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year has been one of the most efficient players in basketball since coming to Milwaukee.

Jaquez is averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on an astounding 61.1 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from deep in three starts. Beyond the numbers, Jaquez is playing with an air of confidence we can only hope will rub off on the rest of the team as he establishes himself as a top-two option in the hierarchy of this Bucks lineup.

Trending Down: Myles Turner's first three games have been ugly.

Originally intended to be a running mate for Giannis Antetokounmpo, veteran center Myles Turner is now the OG in a locker room full of young fellas, and it's showing through three games. Turner's mobility has been lackluster, he's been pushed around near the basket, and he's been in foul trouble every game so far.

Not to mention, the seven-footer has made just 39.1 percent of his shots thus far, along with three turnovers in each of the Bucks' games thus far. It hasn't been pretty for Turner, but the good news is he has plenty of time to shake off the rust and turn his season around.

Trending Up: Kasparas Jakučionis solidifies his role in Milwaukee.

Although his numbers aren't popping off the box score, combo guard Kasparas Jakučionis certainly popped off the screen in the Bucks' opening slate. The second-year guard from Lithuania has put his blistering speed, sneaky bounce, and dynamic playmaking on full display, contributing 11.3 points per game on 52.6 percent shooting.

Jakučionis will play a pivotal role as a downhill attacker and playmaker in Jenkins' offense this year, and likely for many more years to come. Once the three-ball starts falling again, Jakučionis will be a serious threat for opposing bench units facing a deep Milwaukee rotation.

Trending Down: Ousmane Dieng's minutes are no longer guaranteed.

After two tough games to begin his second season in Milwaukee, forward Ousmane Dieng received a DNP - Coach's Decision in the Bucks' third game of the season vs. Philadelphia. Jenkins opted to give rookie Nate Ament a try after Dieng shot 3-of-9 and struggled with nine fouls and eight points combined against the Wizards and Bulls. Sadly, Dieng wasn't much better on defense, either.

This is far from the end for the 23-year-old Frenchman, who is a near lock to bounce back and carve out a substantial role for himself this year. But the early going has been rough, so he'll need to prove he belongs on the court next time Jenkins calls his number.

Trending Up: AJ Green is doing what AJ Green does to begin the year.

We know what AJ Green is here to do — drain triples, lock up on defense, and try really, really hard. Nothing has changed for him in his fifth NBA season, hitting eight of 14 3-point attempts for a 57.1 percent mark in 51 minutes off the bench.

Any concerns about how Green would fare outside of a Giannis-centric lineup were quickly put to rest, as his play style cleanly fits with any scheme or game plan. Once an up-and-comer in this bucks lineup, Green now fills the role of a reliable 3-and-D sharpshooter off the bench, and a veteran in the locker room. So far, it appears to suit him well.