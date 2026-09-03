Tyrese Haliburton's stunts aren't doing him any favors with Wisconsin sports fans

Once the darling golden child of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton has become one of the most divisive figures in the Wisconsin sports scene this decade. The driving force of a burgeoning rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, Haliburton seems to have shed his ties to the state of Wisconsin at every opportunity after taking these battles very personally.

For someone as competitive as Haliburton, it's not surprising that being booed by Milwaukee fans and having his chance to throw the first pitch at a Brewers game taken away would put a chip on his shoulder. Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Tyrese Haliburton is a true competitor with the fiery spirit to match.

That's what makes his decision to throw out the first pitch at a Brewers vs. Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field on Thursday night, as reported by Scott Agness, so fascinating.

As someone who confessed that he loved watching the WWE growing up, it's no surprise that Haliburton understands the assignment of playing the heel. Haliburton is no stranger to assuming the villain mantle and feeding off the negative energy to channel it into his own game.

But for someone who hasn't played in an NBA game since tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, is it really part of his mental ramp-up for a return to NBA action, or another performative act to continue severing ties with his home state?

Giannis is gone. The beef should be over. But Tyrese Haliburton isn't letting go... so what will this mean for his Wisconsin sports legacy?

During the MLB Playoffs, Haliburton made a point of trolling the Brewers and his hometown fans by wearing a Cubs jersey courtside when they were facing Milwaukee in the Playoffs, and again wearing a Dodgers jersey when they faced Milwaukee. The bit is alive and well as Haliburton continues to troll his former favorite team and take it personally.

Most of the beef between the Bucks and Pacers boiled down to the animosity between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese, and his father, John Halibuton, who Giannis felt disrespected him in the heat of the moment. Those were legendary Playoff battles that ultimately contributed to the demise of this era in Bucks basketball, so it's yet to be seen whether the Bucks/Pacers rivalry persists without Giannis, but this would've been a chance for Haliburton to rehabilitate his image in Wisconsin.

Instead, he doesn't seem to be letting go of it any time soon, which could cloud his place in the landscape of Wisconsin's greatest homegrown athletes.

I see both sides of the argument, frankly. From the perspective of a lifelong Brewers fan, a Milwaukee native, or someone with deep ties to the city/team, it's just corny on Halliburton's part. He's proven himself to be smart enough to understand the optics of why the Brewers didn't want him throwing out the first pitch for them while he's trolling their compatriots down the block at Fiserv Forum. So, to keep the bit rolling a whole year later feels like overkill for someone with a good head on his shoulders.

On the other hand, just from the perspective of a basketball fan, Haliburton's trolling nature and taking this first-pitch situation so personally is a bit Kobe-esque, to steal a comparison that Pat Murphy just made for Jackson Chourio. Finding motivation in the mundane and taking a situation that could make Haliburton emotional, feeling like his hometown has turned on him, shows a level of pettiness and competitive spirit that shouldn't go unrecognized.

It also cannot be overlooked that Haliburton has used his platform and funds as an NBA star to give back to the community he grew up in, between renovations to Oshkosh North, school supply giveaways, and basketball camps in east-central Wisconsin.

Ultimately, I don't think this situation is going to play out favorably for Tyrese Haliburton in building his legacy as one of the greatest Wisconsin athletes of his generation. Even this early in his career, coming off a serious injury, there is no denying that Tyrese Haliburton is one of the most accomplished NBA players with Wisconsin roots, after taking his team to the NBA Finals and establishing himself as an All-NBA-caliber guard.

This is a conversation that will persist long after Haliburton's playing days are behind him. But whether you love him or hate him, Tyrese Haliburton is carving out a legitimate place for himself in Wisconsin sports history. For better and for worse, Tyrese Haliburton is undeniable.