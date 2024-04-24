Tyrese Haliburton Takes Massive Shot at Bucks' Crowd After Game 2 Win
Indiana Pacers star Tyese Haliburton took a shot at the Milwaukee Bucks' crowd after the series was tied 1-1 Tuesday night.
Despite Damian Lillard's best efforts Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks now find themselves tied 1-1 in their opening round series against the Indiana Pacers following their Game 2 loss. Milwaukee couldn't buy a stop on defense, allowing Indiana to go off for 125 points on the road, with Pascal Siakam (37 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists) leading the way.
The start to this first round matchup has already been chippy as these two rival sides go to war, and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton's comments after Game 2 will only add fuel to the fire.
Haliburton decided to rub in the victory by taking a shot at the Bucks' crowd. He said in his postgame press conference that the Pacers have had "regular season crowds better than what we've played in the last two games," clear calling out Milwaukee's home faithful.
It's a bit of a surprise to see the Oshkosh, Wisconsin, native take such a shot at his hometown team's fans, but there's plenty of bad blood between these two squads, so that's likely clouding his judgement.
Indiana's players are clearly feeling themselves after tying the series up, and that's partitally warranted after a big win. Yet, there's plenty of games to be played still, and the possible return of Giannis Antetokounmpo looms over this entire matchup.
Now it's on the Bucks to quiet the Pacers' crowd in Indiana. Milwaukee has a blueprint from its Game 1 victory to follow heading into Game 3, with its defense holding the Pacers to only 94 points in that contest.
The high-scoring, fast-paced Indiana attack wants to make these games shootouts, but without Antetokounmpo to counter, slowing things down could help Milwaukee get by while its star recovers.
