Jackson Chourio's comparison to Kobe Bryant manifests the Brewers star's legendary potential

We don't get cross-sport comparisons all that often, but when we do, they give us plenty to chew on. Oftentimes, the same could be said of Milwaukee Brewers Manager Pat Murphy's postgame remarks. That came to fruition once again after a recent Brewers victory over the Chicago Cubs, in which Murphy compared rising star Jackson Chourio to the early days of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

In his postgame comments, as documented by 620 WTMJ's Dominic Cotroneo, Murphy said the following about Chourio's growth and why it reminds him of Kobe Bryant's early days with the Lakers:

"Jack Jack is like a young Kobe Bryant when he forced shots. It's gonna happen. But careful — that guy settles in and kind of knows how to play at certain temperatures," Murphy said. "He was just running a little hot, [but when] he turns it down a little bit and gets in that right mode? Yeah... look out."

Peeling back the layers here, Murphy is speaking to the Brewers' star outfielder's fiery playing style. He leaves it all out on the field with his heart on his sleeve and, like Kobe before him, has an innate instinct and understanding of how to channel that fire within when his team needs it most.

But there's more to the story than the surface level of Pat Murphy's comments that connects Jackson Chourio's early career and Kobe Bryant's, and it has a lot to do with their unique blend of talent and maturity.

The Brewers are watching the unexpected journey of Jackson Chourio unfold before their eyes, like Kobe Bryant and the Lakers before them.

When the Lakers traded for Kobe Bryant on draft night in 1996, they knew the player before them had a unique quality unlike anything they'd ever seen before, but they couldn't quite predict the player he'd become. There was a competitive fire within and a natural sense that this young man had what it takes to put the talent, intangibles, and mental aspect of the game together to become a singular force in their league. That was the first similarity between Jackson Chourio and Kobe.

By the time they made it to the league, the rest of the world had begun to catch on that this young player had the potential to be a star, and the pressure followed suit. Kobe showed flashes as a rookie, made his first All-Star game in his second season, and reached his first All-NBA team in his third year. After that, everyone knew who Kobe Bryant was and never underestimated him again.

While Chourio's career hasn't played out that same way in terms of accolades, his national profile has steadily grown in a similar trend. Receiving MVP votes in his rookie year and finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting, it was clear from the jump that Chourio had a unique quality about him. His role and importance to the team have escalated year-over-year, and if not for some bad injury luck, he probably would've been recognized with some awards, too.

But aside from the career paths themselves, it's the fire inside that sets both Jackson Chourio and Kobe Bryant apart from other players. That competitive fire burns so deeply that sometimes, it scorches those closest to them. But when they're put under pressure, they tend to emerge even stronger than they were going into it, coming up for their teams in the biggest moments while embracing whatever comes with it — glory, hate, love, wins, losses, or whatever the outcome may be.

The Mamba Mentality isn't just a basketball term. It's something that people can apply to any facet of their lives, whether they're a star outfielder for the No. 1 seed in the MLB, an NBA legend chasing Michael Jordan's legacy, a sportswriter trying to hone their craft, a Walmart greeter trying to earn employee of the month, or anything in between. The point isn't about what field you're in, but about the mental approach you take in that journey toward achieving your goals.

Are you willing to take things a little personally and use that as fuel to be the best version of yourself? Are you willing to put in the work when no one is looking to achieve your goals? Are you open to channeling your emotion into something bigger than yourself? Are you going to be selfish when it's what's best for your team, and selfless when it's time to let your ego rest?

So long as you take your craft seriously and find motivation in every little moment, you can live the Mamba Mentality too, just like Pat Murphy sees Jackson Chourio doing in his race for greatness. And in the long run, it's the dedicated Milwaukee Brewers fans who'll benefit from the fruits of his labor.