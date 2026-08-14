Tyler Herro underscores the driving factor behind the Bucks' offseason overhaul

Throughout his NBA career, some of the harshest critics have wondered how seriously new Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro takes his craft. Although the talent was apparent from the earliest days of his playing career, his swagger and demeanor could give off the impression that he's less focused than he actually is. But if the early signs from Herro since getting traded to the Bucks are any indication, there's nothing for Milwaukee to worry about.

The 'Hometown Herro,' as the Greenfield, WI native has been coined, is not messing around about his new opportunity in Milwaukee. He said as much to local media, including FOX6's Lily Zhao, during his first official public appearance since becoming a member of the team he grew up rooting for:

"I've probably had the biggest chip on my shoulder I've had in my career, coming to Milwaukee. You know, we've been through a lot, and I think just being able to come here with a new slate — brand new team, brand new organization, brand new coaching staff, like I've said before — we all have chips on our shoulders. Coach Jenkins himself has a chip on his shoulder. The guys who came in the trade with me. Like, it's not just about me...



"We want to win as many games as possible and really, really set a culture from day one."

From the players to the coaches, front office to ownership, the message has remained consistent over the past year: the Milwaukee Bucks want to reset their culture in a meaningful way, and the wholesale changes they made this summer are the biggest step toward it.

The Milwaukee Bucks will carry a big chip on their shoulder if Tyler Herro and Taylor Jenkins have anything to say about it.

It's great to hear that Herro is motivated, but that's almost a foregone conclusion. Any 26-year-old All-Star who just got traded from the team he was drafted by is going to feel the same way — especially when they have a chance to represent their hometown team. But to hear that it's a mentality echoing beyond himself, to the other Bucks players and new coaches, should be music to the ears of anyone who roots for Milwaukee.

From the second that Bucks GM Jon Horst and team ownership sat alongside Taylor Jenkins at his introductory press conference, it was clear that he was the pick not because he gave them the best chance to keep Giannis or maximize their current roster, but because he's a culture-setter.

He's a player's coach who knows how to appeal to people on a personal level and help them achieve their goals. For Herro, that's probably returning to the All-Star Game. It could be Rookie of the Year for Brayden Burries, or making an All-Defensive team for Ryan Rollins. Whatever a player is trying to achieve personally, Jenkins will put them one step closer to doing that, so long as they buy in.

No more selfish habits in Milwaukee. That's the tone being set at every level. Everyone has one common goal, and that's to win while growing together. Even if they lack the star power to do it at the highest level, or experience to go on a deep Playoff run, it's the collective buy-in to outperform what everyone is saying they will be that will make this one of the most exciting Bucks seasons in recent history.