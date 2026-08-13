The Brayden Burries hype train is gaining steam before his Bucks debut

Most Bucks fans have been ready to run through a brick wall for Brayden Burries since he was selected 10th overall by Milwaukee back in June, but the hype has only continued to grow from there.

Burries was named to the NBA Summer League First Team for his incredible run, averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals per game in Las Vegas. His poise with the basketball in his hands was matched only by the distinguished leadership qualities he showed on and off the court, winning over the hearts of the Milwaukee faithful quickly.

Well, the momentum didn't stop there, because even after his Summer League honor was announced, Burries never let his foot off the pedal. Soon after, the 20-year-old was seen tearing up the Drew League in South Central L.A., reportedly dropping 40 points and 12 rebounds in what, at the time, was the highest-scoring performance of the season thus far.

Then, Burries was seen getting reps in during an open gym run at a 24 Hour Fitness, where he tore up the court and continued to prove that this is far more than just a game to him — it's a lifestyle. And these are all the signs that Bucks fans needed to confirm what they already believed... Milwaukee might've just gotten a foundational building block for the next era of Bucks basketball.

Brayden Burries has the talent, work ethic and love of the game to become one of the greats with the Milwaukee Bucks.

It might seem lofty to start putting expectations like this on a rookie, but Brayden Burries has the it-factor that so many others seem to chase after. He doesn't seem to have any of the nerves or jitters that a young player such as himself would normally have after making the leap to the NBA, and clearly has such a deep-rooted passion for the game that it comes as second nature.

The last time the Milwaukee Bucks had a rookie like that, he wound up the greatest player in franchise history. Not to say that Burries is going to be that, but there's something special about starting from a position of confidence like he is.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 16 points, five rebounds and about two-and-a-half assists in his freshman campaign at Arizona, but that wasn't even the full range of his abilities. He was playing in a defined role, only operating outside of that mindset when he had a clear advantage to pounce on, or if his team really needed it.

Playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Burries is going to have a lot more free rein to be himself on and off the court. If this summer was any indication of who that player is and who he can become, we're going to see Burries jerseys in Wisconsin for many years to come.