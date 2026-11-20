Much of the NBA's attention has been on the growing feud and drama between former Boston Celtics co-stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but they aren't the only former teammates turned foes who have some beef, or "lamb chops and gravy," as Brown put it, to figure out. The same could be said of Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro and his former Miami Heat co-star, Bam Adebayo.

Former Nikola Jovic, a former teammate of Tyler Herro's, made a fascinating comment after facing off against the Bucks that added a new dimension to the 26-year-old guard's return to Milwaukee, comparing the competitive nature of Tatum and Brown's relationship to that of Herro and Adebayo:

"They're competitors. I don't think there's anything wrong with being locked in and taking some stuff personal on both ends — not just on Bam's side or Tyler’s. It's just normal, two guys who were competing to be the main guys on one side, and now they're separated. I mean, you see it everywhere. You see what's happening in Boston...



"It's usual. The main guys don’t have to like each other. It's just the way the competition is. You always want to be the best, and they were always, uh, I can't say fighting, but they were always trying to be the best guys on the team, and you know, nothing has to be perfect."

Although there's clearly an awkward, unresolved tension between Tatum and Brown, we know things reached a boiling point between Herro and Bam, who reportedly got into a physical altercation earlier this summer. That's not the point, though — the point is that Herro's path with the Milwaukee Bucks reflects that of Brown on the 76ers far more than we might've initially expected.

Just like Jaylen Brown, new Bucks star Tyler Herro has something to prove against his former team on his new path with Milwaukee.

Revenge is a strong source of motivation, but not a healthy one. That's not what we're talking about here — although a good revenge game is one of the most entertaining things to watch in professional sports. Regardless, there is always motivation in facing off against a former team, or proving that they shouldn't have traded them.

Herro fell short of that in his first game back in Miami, scoring only eight points in 24 minutes while missing all five of his threes and posting a -18 in the box score. That performance alone isn't enough to cast any serious judgment on Herro as a player or person. It was almost certainly an emotional experience, as it would be for anyone returning to somewhere they worked or lived for seven pivotal years of their life.

On the flip side, Herro should almost certainly be drawing motivation from this the same way that Jaylen Brown has so publicly drawn motivation from his sudden, shocking trade from Boston. They both dedicated themselves to a culture and city, pushing themselves out of their comfort zones at times to become better players and give themselves over to the team. In return, they were cast out when it was convenient for the franchise.

Milwaukee offers a respite and a fresh start for Herro, just as Philadelphia has for Jaylen Brown. For both players, the results have been mixed while trending in the right direction, but one thing is for certain: It's only the beginning of both of their journeys in a new home. Time will tell whether they truly rise to the occasion.