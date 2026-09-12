Tucker Kraft's new contract sets an enormous bar for the Packers tight end to clear

Just one day before the Green Bay Packers kick off their 2026 campaign, the team reportedly reached a contract extension with tight end Tucker Kraft. The 25-year-old received a four-year, $75 million deal that could balloon up to $92 million with guarantees, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, giving him a pathway to becoming the highest-paid player at his position. Of that sum, a reported $26.5 million comes in the form of a signing bonus.

This is a huge achievement for Kraft coming off an ACL tear. For many players, that type of injury could cost them a chance at generational wealth, but Kraft's commitment to his team, his rehabilitation, and winning paid off in a major way. This came as no shock, since Kraft was named a team captain in the lead-up to his return on Sunday, and how Packers brass have spoken about him since his injury in Week 9 of last year.

After a summer of discourse, it's a relief for the Tucker Kraft contract extension talks to finally come to a close, but this new contract poses its own questions regarding what Kraft has already proven versus what this contract implies he will prove in the years to come.

The Green Bay Packers are paying Tucker Kraft like the best tight end in the NFL. Now it's time for him to play like it.

Kraft's annual average value on his contract is approx. $18.75 million, which is the third-highest in the NFL behind seven-time Pro Bowler George Kittle and 2025 All-Pro first-team selection Trey McBride, who led the position in yardage last year and finished second the season before. This puts him in conversation with players who regularly post more than 1,000 yards in a season, yet Kraft hasn't amassed more than 707 in a single year of his career.

Granted, Kraft was on pace to reach the mark for the first time before tearing his ACL last year, but it's still a high bar to clear and one that only a select few players at his position reach every season. Yet the underlying information points toward Kraft belonging in this category as an explosive and elusive playmaker with a 73.4% career catch rate and an elite 10.9 average yards after the catch in 2025.

Now that he's been paid and the Packers have let go of a few offensive weapons, Kraft's workload is in line to take another jump. He can immediately start working toward the benchmarks that were established in his contract to assert himself as one of the best players at his position. So long as his knee holds up well and Green Bay's high-volume passing offense plays out as expected, Tucker Kraft could very well make his first Pro Bowl team later this year.