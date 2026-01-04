Trevon Diggs' Promising Debut Points to a Packers Playoff Shakeup

The Green Bay Packers had an uneventful finish to the regular season on Sunday, falling to the Minnesota Vikings 16-3. But while most eyes were focused on next week’s playoff matchup, many were looking at new cornerback Trevon Diggs.

According to Pro Football Focus, Diggs had a successful debut, making a pair of tackles and allowing one two-yard reception on two targets before getting pulled shortly before halftime. While his debut didn’t come with any groundbreaking plays, it may have been what the Packers were hoping for and could inspire a big shakeup in the secondary as Green Bay heads into the playoffs.

Trevon Diggs Is the Packers’ Best Chance to Stop the Run in the Playoffs

Most probably won’t remember Diggs’ debut a few years down the road, but he showed more on the tackling and effort front than Packer fans have seen from most of the team's CBs this season. In the first quarter, Diggs avoided blocks to wrap up Minnesota's Zavier Scott for a very short gain; he also ran across the field to tackle Jordan Mason short of the goal line later on in the first half.

Green Bay’s corners have had issues making tackles throughout the season. Nate Hobbs (10%), Carrington Valentine (22.7%), Kamal Haden (25%) and Shemar Bartholomew (33.3%), all had missed tackle rates over 10% this season. With Hobbs unlikely to return for the playoffs, Diggs can be an upgrade in this department and potentially unseat Valentine as the starter opposite of Keisean Nixon.

After watching Derrick Henry bully Valentine for a pair of missed tackles a week ago, Valentine's (in)ability to wrap other players up has become a liability -- not to mention his five touchdowns and 109.0 passer rating when targeted this season.

Diggs’ coverage numbers aren’t better, as he allowed a perfect 158.3 passer rating on 20 targets this season entering his Packers debut. But his performance against the run could be a big boost moving forward.

Although Green Bay’s official path to the playoffs won’t be determined until games are final, the Packers will have to face a strong rushing attack in the Wild Card round featuring Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles or D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai of the Chicago Bears.

If they get past that, the Packers would have to deal with a Seattle Seahawks rushing attack that collected 180 rushing yards to defeat the San Francisco 49ers to earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs on Saturday night.

With Christian McCaffrey lurking on the other side of the bracket, the Packers will need to stop the run if they want to play deep into January. For that to happen, Diggs looks like the player they’ll need to utilize to help that cause and it could help him start for the Packers when they begin their playoff run next week.

