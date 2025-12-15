Packers' Carrington Valentine Discovery May Turn Out to Be Fool's Gold

Earlier this season, Green Bay Packers fans were clamoring for the team to give more snaps to Carrington Valentine at the other outside cornerback spot over Nate Hobbs. At the time, Hobbs, who the Pack signed to a massive four-year, $48 million deal in the offseason, was playing on the outside, not his natural position, and he was struggling big time.

Through his first five starts, Hobbs possessed an absurd 121.4 passer rating, while allowing 170 yards on 15 completions, and giving up two touchdowns. Hobbs’ disappointing play opened the door for Valentine to make his first start in Week 8, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Valentine was immediately considered a breath of fresh air over Hobbs by fans, and potentially the Packers’ starting CB2 for the present and the future. However, it seems like all that goodwill Valentine has built up is beginning to wane after Sunday’s 34-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Carrington Valentine Is Throwing Away His Own Packers Job Security

Broncos QB Bo Nix went right at the 24-year-old Valentine, as he allowed four receptions (five targets) for 56 yards. The last time Valentine gave up at least four catches in a game was his second start of the season in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers – four receptions (six targets) for 47 yards.

Despite Valentine not having his best game on Sunday, he still turned in a 64.6 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus, which is in line with how he’s been playing over the last few weeks.

That said, Packers fans don’t care much about PFF grades, as they should only be taken with a grain of salt. Fans trust what they saw on the field, and it wasn’t great.

Valentine couldn’t haul in an interception, which hit him directly in the hands, drawing the ire of fans on social media. They also pointed out his tackling abilities, or lack thereof. Valentine has six missed tackles already this season, surpassing his previous total of four, which he did in consecutive years.

The Packers thought they might’ve had an answer to their CB2 spot issues, but Valentine’s play on Sunday night has now opened up a new can of worms.

Should Green Bay address the position in the 2026 NFL draft? Or do they reverse course and go back to Hobbs?

The latter might not happen yet, as it's hard to imagine the Packers giving up on Valentine after one bad performance. And not to mention, we also know that Hobbs is better suited to play in the slot than the outside.

Therefore, the ball is in Valentine’s court, where he can shift the narrative and prove to the fans and coaches that his performance earlier in the season was not fool's gold. If he plays well in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears and the rest of the way, this performance on Sunday will be forgotten, and he could solidify his spot.

