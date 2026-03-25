Trevon Diggs' Packers Return Chances Quietly Looking Up as March Ends

The Green Bay Packers decided to claim Trevon Diggs following the former All-Pro cornerback's release from the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of the 2025 season. The Packers had let Jaire Alexander go before the campaign began, while Nate Hobbs failed to step up in his place and Keisean Nixon's performance left much to be desired, leaving Diggs as a potential last-minute solution.

Unfortunately, it didn't take Diggs long to prove that he wasn't a proper Packers fit.

Green Bay released Diggs right after the season ended, following his playing 34 defensive snaps in two games between the regular season and playoffs. Turning the page was a logical decision that saved the team $15 million in cap space, seemingly closing the chapter on the partnership.



However, judging by his latest social media activity, Diggs' time with the Packers might not be over after all.

Trevon Diggs Catches Packers Fans' Attention with Latest Social Media Post

As shown by Packers insider Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Micah Parsons — one of Diggs' closest — shared a picture of him and Diggs working out in Packers gear.



Diggs is a free agent, but athletes know what they're doing when they put this type of stuff out there. He's essentially telling the Packers, 'Hey, I'm here if you need me.'

There hasn't been much free-agency buzz around the former All-Pro since leaving Titletown. Spotrac projects his next contract to be a one-year deal at just $7.5 million. That's a reasonable figure for someone who used to be one of the prime ballhawks in the game. However, that hasn't been the case with him lately.

Between his time with the Packers and Cowboys in 2025, Diggs gave up 18 completions on 24 targets last season, a successful catch rate of 75.0%. He surrendered 288 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and that's despite making only nine appearances (seven starts). He also gave up 16.0 yards per completion, missed three tackles, and opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of 154.2 when targeting him.

Diggs will turn 28 before September is over, so he should still have plenty left in the tank. At the same time, he's also dealt with multiple injuries in the last few years, making only 22 regular-season appearances since the start of 2023.



Still, the Packers don't have a lot to lose on a one-year 'prove-it' deal. The cornerback market has quieted off, proven by Diggs' continued availability, so Green Bay can bring him in on a team-friendly contract to see if a full season with the defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, CBs coach Daniel Bullocks, and secondary/pass game coordinator Bobby Babich is a recipe for success.

The Packers will probably try to address their cornerback needs in the NFL draft, all while hoping that Nixon can turn the corner after a subpar campaign. That said, beggars can't be choosers, and if Diggs is willing to return to Lambeau on a mutually beneficial deal, the Packers should at least consider him as a high-risk depth piece.

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