Latest Packers Coaching Exit Gives GB Little Reason to Stress

With Jonathan Gannon hired as the Green Bay Packers' new defensive coordinator, it hasn't taken long for the defensive side of the ball to experience some change.

The Packers have seen two coaches, Ryan Downard and Sean Duggan, leave Green Bay to join ex-Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s staff in Miami. Packers fans weren’t happy to see Downard leave, given his work in the secondary.

However, Gannon made sure to fill the vacancy immediately with a good hire in former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. Babich will serve as secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

With Babich taking over those roles, the writing was on the wall for passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley and his future in Green Bay. According to Aaron Wilson of KRPC 2 Houston, Ansley is leaving the organization.

Bobby Babich's Hiring Makes Derrick Ansley's Packers Exit Easier to Swallow

As of right now, it's unclear where Ansley will go next. That said, Packers fans weren’t surprised by this move, nor broken up by it.

In his first year with the team, Ansley helped the Packers be ranked fourth in takeaways with 31 and 13th in passing yards per game allowed (215.2). However, Green Bay’s defense took a slight step back in 2025, ranking 28th in takeaways (14). That said, their overall passing defense improved, as they gave up 194.1 yards per game.

But the on-field play said otherwise as the Packers’ cornerbacks left a lot to be desired. No matter if it was Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, or Carrington Valentine on the field, they still had their moments of confusing play.

Therefore, it might not be the worst idea to bring in a fresh voice to see if that coach can get the most out of these guys. And Packers fans realized this. This season, Buffalo’s defense was ranked 15th in takeaways (20th) and had the best passing defense in the league (156.9 yards allowed).

Babich was able to do that despite having an older Tre’Davious White starting at cornerback, a rookie in Maxwell Hairston missing some time, and the continuing development of Christian Benford. That's without mentioning Cole Bishop's development, as he looks to be on the rise after a good second year in the league.

With Babich not being in the spotlight as the defensive coordinator and taking a smaller role, it should hopefully elevate the play of the Packers' secondary, which will need to bounce back in 2026, given the question marks across the front seven.

