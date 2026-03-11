Packers Repeating Keisean Nixon Mistake Early in Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers had a great returner in Keisean Nixon. He's not necessarily as efficient as a cornerback, but he has proved extensively how impactful he can be when he gets on the field with the special teams unit.

That's why the Packers may regret their latest move. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, they will sign former Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers WR/returner Skyy Moore to a one-year contract.

Moore is a solid returner; he averaged 11.6 yards per punt return and 27.5 yards per kick return with the Niners. However, his addition also signals that Nixon still refuses to contribute to special teams, so there isn't much use for him at all in Green Bay.

The Packers Had to Play Hardball with Keisean Nixon

Late last season, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia actually convinced Nixon that, now and then, he had to return kicks. However, now that Bisaccia is no longer in town, the veteran cornerback could very well revert to his old ways.

The Packers have already walked down this path before. Just last offseason, they signed WR Mecole Hardman to be their primary returner, but they cut him at the end of training camp. As a result, they were left scrambling all season with subpar returners, all while Nixon gave them next to nothing as the team's so-called CB1.

Moore is clearly an upgrade over Hardman and can be a steady contributor to help this team's field position battle. He wasn't great in Kansas City before breaking out with more opportunities in the Bay Area, and he has the speed and craftiness to be an explosive returner in Green Bay as well.

That said, it looks like the Packers are making a big mistake by backing themselves into a corner with Nixon again. He was supposed to be good outside and in the slot, which is why they gave him $18 million over three years, yet he has struggled mightily inside.

According to Pro Football Focus, Nixon gave up a passer rating of 105.2 when targeted. He had 13 pass breakups, the second-most among cornerbacks, but he allowed a whopping 11.4 yards per completion on 50 completions. He's not a ball-hawk, and he gambles too much and is burned often.

It would be much easier to justify his salary if he also played on special teams. But now that Moore is also in town, it looks like Nixon has once again won the battle with the Packers, and he doesn't have a ton of value as a one-dimensional guy.

