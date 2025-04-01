Top Aaron Rodgers Suitor's Patience Wearing Thin 3 Weeks Before Draft

As the NFL offseason continues, a good chunk of Green Bay Packers fans are still wondering what the future holds for former franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The former Super Bowl-winning signal-caller is currently a free agent, however, when a decision will be announced is unknown due to the conflicting reports surrounding his situation.

Having said that, the Pittsburgh Steelers' alleged interest in Rodgers' service has been one consistent aspect of the offseason saga. Even though a deal didn't materialize after the 41-year-old QB met with the Steelers nearly two weeks ago, the Steel City is still seen as his likeliest destination due to the lack of open No. 1 jobs around the NFL.

Even though all signs point to Rodgers heading to Pittsburgh, it sure sounds like the ex-Packers QB is already getting on his top suitor's nerves.

Aaron Rodgers Already Frustrating Steelers Owner

During Tuesday's annual NFL meetings, Steelers owner Art Rooney II was asked about his offseason pursuit of Rodgers. The 72-year-old billionaire told ESPN's Brooke Pryor that he's heard the four-time NFL MVP is "headed in our direction" and that the team feels "pretty good" about a deal getting finalized.

Although the situation seemed positive at first, Rooney also hinted that he was ready for the situation to be over. He told Pryor that he "didn't envision (negotiations) taking this long," and when asked how much longer the Steelers would wait, it was clear that the clock is officially ticking.

"Not forever," Rooney said when asked how long the Steelers will wait for Rodgers. "A little while longer."

Though Aaron Rodgers is still unsigned, Art Rooney II believes there are "positive" signs the quarterback is heading to Pittsburgh. https://t.co/Dmr2lps3Y1 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 1, 2025

Reading between the lines, it sounds like the Steelers could give Rodgers up until the 2025 NFL draft to decide if he wants to move to Pittsburgh or not. This year's three-day event will be taking place at Lambeau Field starting on Thursday, Apr. 24, giving the veteran QB just over three weeks to let the Steelers know if they should pursue a rookie instead.

The Steelers currently hold six 2025 draft picks, including the No. 21 and No. 83 selections, that can help land a prospect capable of developing into a franchise signal-caller.

It isn't the first time that Rodgers' slow approach to the offseason frustrated a team. The Minnesota Vikings appeared to be interested in his services to start free agency. However, it didn't take long for the NFC North franchise to drop out of the running once it became clear how long the situation might last.

The ongoing offseason saga is the latest example of life not going all that smoothly for Rodgers following his Packers exit. Between his failed New York Jets run and lack of free agent interest in him, it's increasingly clear that Rodgers can't rely on his name to automatically find him a job.

Hopefully, the former Packers icon finds a way to end his career on his own terms, whether that's during this offseason or after another year under center. The last thing fans want is to remember him as a past-his-prime veteran who couldn't find a job despite being one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

