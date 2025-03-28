Aaron Rodgers Clearly Still Isn't Over Packers as Job Search Continues

The Green Bay Packers handed the starting quarterback job to Jordan Love in 2023 and haven't looked back since.

Love has shown that he's the future at the position, while Aaron Rodgers hasn't had the same success since leaving town. With Rodgers a free agent for the first time in his career, he's looking for something similar to what he experienced with the Packers.

In an article by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, he wrote, "I’ve heard Rodgers is looking for a culture such as the one in Green Bay. I get it if that sounds a little strange after the drama of the four-time MVP’s final years as a Packer. But over the past few months, Rodgers has been open with people around him on his renewed appreciation for what he had for 18 seasons in Wisconsin. Call it a grass-is-greener dynamic if you want, but it definitely has felt, to some of those around him, like spending a couple years as a New York Jet made Rodgers view the situation he had more favorably."

Aaron Rodgers Looking for a Culture Similar to the Packers

That statement from Rodgers is certainly interesting, considering how his tenure ended with the Packers and how things went with the Jets.

During his time in New York, the Jets gave him a ton of control and input into what they were doing as a team. They brought in his former teammates and some former coaches to make Rodgers comfortable. However, nothing worked out on the field, as the Jets went 5-12 in 2024.

When Rodgers was with the Packers, they always did what was right for the team. That didn't always sit well with him, but as he left Green Bay and went to New York, he saw how great of an organization Green Bay was. They are stable, consistent, and reliable.

Rodgers is seeking to find that again but who knows if he'll be able to find that.

