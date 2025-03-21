Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer to Destroying Another Team After Free Agency News

The NFL free agency has slowed down tremendously after a flurry of moves went down in the first 48 hours. Teams, including the Green Bay Packers, have found solid players on the market who they believe will elevate the play of the roster.

In the meantime, other organizations are still seeking to find key difference-makers for their teams. And it looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers could be eyeing Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season.

According to Steelers insider Gerry Dulac and confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers is visiting Pittsburgh's facility on Friday and will meet the coaching staff. Schefter added a deal is not imminent at this time but this is a big step for both sides.

Aaron Rodgers is visiting the Steelers’ training facility today and meeting with their coaching staff, as @gerrydulac reported. No deal at this time is close, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2025

Aaron Rodgers Meeting With Steelers on Friday

Rodgers was officially released by the New York Jets on March 12 and became a free agent for the first time in his career. The 2023 and the 2024 seasons were an absolute disaster for Rodgers and the Jets. He tore his Achilles in 2023 after just four snaps. He returned to the field last season, starting all 17 games but his presence didn't have a positive impact on the team.

The Jets finished with a 5-12, while Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas were fired midseason. New York took a big swing to trade for Rodgers as they looked to end their playoff drought. The Jets catered to Rodgers by bringing his former teammates like Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, and Allen Lazard. They also named Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator but the results didn't follow.

Now Rodgers is looking to find another team to have another shot at a championship, but he looks like a player who's stuck in his ways.

He went to New York and left them in a worse place than they were in 2023. The Steelers are a team that has had constant success under Mike Tomlin, however, having Rodgers under center is another beast. He's a player who is rigid and wants things to be done his way.

Rodgers hasn't shown that he's able to change that, but the Steelers don't have a better option on the market. That could force their hand, which could spell bad things for Pittsburgh. The situation with the Jets ended poorly and the Steelers could experience that firsthand in 2025.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: