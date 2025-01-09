Thursday's Jordan Love Injury News Provides Biggest Update Yet for Packers
By Joe Summers
The Packers are preparing for a Sunday Wild Card Weekend showdown with the Eagles, though major questions remain about the quarterback position ahead of the matchup.
Jordan Love's status hasn't truly been in doubt, though whether or not he'll be 100% after the right elbow injury he suffered remains a massive question. Backup Malik Willis suffered an ailment of his own, but it sounds like Green Bay has nothing to worry about.
According to head coach Matt LaFleur, Love is ready to roll for the postseason.
Packers Get Relieving QB Jordan Love Injury Update Before Wild Card Round
This is familiar territory for Love, LaFleur, and the rest of one of the youngest rosters in the league. The Packers were the No. 7 seed last year when they demolished the Cowboys and should feel good about their chances against the Eagles despite being 4.5-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Green Bay's ceiling is as high as any other team in the NFL's. This is the same core that beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last year, so arguments suggesting they're incapable of beating elite teams should fall on deaf ears.
Nonetheless, Love needs to be at his best for the Packers to make some noise. He completed 63.1% of his passes for 3,389 yards and 25 TDs this year, though he had the same number of interceptions (11) that he did the previous campaign in two more games.
If he's 100% and plays well, Green Bay can win it all. If he's not, then the Packers are among the likeliest first-round exits this weekend. There's reason to be concerned, though fans should take solace in the fact that LaFleur's group won't be lacking confidence.
Provided Love is okay to play, he can lead this roster to another shocking upset. No matter what happens, this organization is set up for success for the next half-decade and the lack of expectations gives the Packers a special opportunity to shock the world.
