Packers Create Huge Jordan Love Injury Concern With Playoff Practice Decision
By Jovan Alford
After a disappointing finish to the regular season, the seventh-seed Green Bay Packers will begin their playoff journey on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.
The Packers enter Sunday’s game as 4.5-point road underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook, which isn’t a surprise given their frustrating play over the last two weeks and the health of starting QB Jordan Love.
Love exited last week’s loss against the Chicago Bears in the second quarter after injuring his elbow. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Love could’ve gone back into the game, but held him out as a precaution.
Meanwhile, Love revealed to reporters that he lost feeling in his throwing hand after falling on his arm and doesn’t feel 100%. However, Love also said he feels good about his chances to play against the Eagles.
Fast forward to Wednesday and the Packers are back at practice as they prepare for Sunday’s playoff matchup against the Eagles.
According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Love took part in warmups, but Green Bay is making sure the media doesn’t see whether he can throw by closing practice after the team stretch. Silverstein pointed out that they usually get to see the individual drills.
As you can imagine, Green Bay fans weren’t excited about this news and immediately said that the team was hiding something.
Now, there’s a chance the Packers are using some gamesmanship about Love’s health as they try to throw off the Eagles. Green Bay fans would hope that’s the case. The other scenario is that Love’s elbow isn’t 100%, which is not good heading into Sunday’s game.
If Love isn’t fully healthy and having issues, the Packers would likely turn to Malik Willis, who is 2-0 as a starter this season. With the first practice underway on Wednesday, we should find out the initial injury status of Love’s elbow for Sunday’s game.
More Packers news and analysis:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change