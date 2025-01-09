Packers Backup QB Concern Emerges After Malik Willis' Comments on Wednesday
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are preparing for Sunday's NFC showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. They are looking to pull off the upset on the road in a game they are 4.5-point underdogs per FanDuel Sportsbook. As the Packers look to set up a revenge game against the Detroit Lions in the divisional round, Green Bay has a few challenges to overcome.
The biggest one is obviously Jordan Love and his status. The star quarterback suffered an elbow injury in the regular-season finale. He is expected to play against Philadelphia, but he is not at 100% right now.
According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, that is not the only quarterback problem facing the Packers. It turns out QB2 Malik Willis is also nursing an injury. Willis banged his hand on a helmet in Week 18. Even though the X-rays were negative, he revealed that he still doesn't have his normal grip on the ball.
"I mean, it doesn't feel normal, no. I just did whatever they allowed me to do out there today, and we'll see how it goes the rest of the week."- Malik Willis
Since the injury is on Willis' throwing hand, it will continue to be an issue unless he gets the normal feeling on his hand back.
Hopefully, the Packers will not have to rely on Willis on Sunday, but considering Love's status, it certainly raises the concern level for the fans.
The Packers are already short-handed offensively after Christian Watson suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday. The Eagles, on the other hand, are fully healthy and have their full complement of players.
Love and Willis were limited participants in practice this week. We will have a better idea about their statuses after Thursday's practice and Friday's final injury report.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.