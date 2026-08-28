The Packers may have another reclamation project at quarterback

For the past two years, the Green Bay Packers have had the peace of mind of having one of the best backup quarterbacks in the game. They developed Malik Willis after a rocky start to his career, and he delivered when they needed him.

Willis' departure left the team with some questions at QB2. Tyrod Taylor is a proven veteran, but he's not a risk-taker or an upside play; he's not getting any younger, and he has a long history of injuries. To make things worse, he hasn't looked the part in training camp.

Considering that, perhaps the Packers would want to take a closer look at Kyle McCord. Once looking like he was slated for a practice squad role, he may have put just enough pressure on Taylor with his strong preseason performances.

The Packers should consider Kyle McCord over Tyrod Taylor

Taylor hasn't done much to help his case in limited preseason action. Of course, he's a proven commodity, so it's not like he needed to do too much, but the Packers could develop McCord and flip him as a valuable trade chip at some point.

The Packers' offense has been a tough watch when Taylor has taken the field. He's been all over the place, completing just 50 percent of his attempts for a whopping 38 yards and one score. The preseason might be meaningless and whatnot, but he may not be that ahead of McCord in terms of taking ownership of the offense.

General manager Brian Gutekunst hasn't been shy about upgrading the position, even late in training camp. In fact, that's how they managed to get Malik Willis in town in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the first place.

McCord was always a polarizing prospect when he entered the league, but the physical traits are most definitely there. He can sling the football down the field, and his ball placement and ability to hit receivers in stride have been on full display in the preseason.

Of course, the Packers are more than set at the position. Jordan Love is and will continue to be their guy for years to come unless something drastic happens, but a contender is only as good as the backup quarterback.

Letting Taylor go wouldn't move the needle, and there's still a slight chance that McCord can become Matt LaFleur's next success story. The upside is there, so they might as well give him a shot if he closes out the preseason strong.