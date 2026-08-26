Packers preseason shows off chemistry between Jordan Love and Matthew Golden

The Green Bay Packers' second preseason game went perfectly to plan, with the opening drive finishing with a nice catch and touchdown run from MarShawn Lloyd. However, proceeding this was Jordan Love going 5/7 for 56 yards and showing impressive command over the offense. Matthew Golden was a piece of this with one catch for 19 yards, continuing to build off a strong camp performance that is continuing to build expectations for what Golden and Love might accomplish in the 2026 season.

Golden's rookie season didn't live up to expectations, with the receiver not scoring in the regular season and offering only 361 receiving yards. Despite this, expectations remain high, with there simply being a wealth of targets and a higher level of chemistry that makes sense last season wasn't impressive when looking at the numbers.

Friday night's lone offensive drive for the starters, Golden made a big play while Christian Watson was the most targeted Packer, hauling in three passes. This is a preview of exactly what Green Bay fans should be expecting in the upcoming regular season. Watson being the featured weapon at the position, while Golden makes big plays and shows undeniable signs of taking the expected leap forward.

Tucker Kraft's return will factor in as well, with Golden likely being the third-leading receiver. However, this should still lead to impressive numbers as the Packers allow Love to cook with clear questions in the run game.

Packers Receiver Matthew Golden Flashes Potential in Second Week of Preseason

Another piece of this that has to be talked about is the fact that Watson has missed time due to injury every season of his career. While you hope that the 2026 season proves to be the outlier, the larger sample size suggests that at some point Watson is going to miss a bit of time, and Golden will have to step into the primary receiver role.

With this in mind, the preseason and camp chemistry is a major headline and indicative of a team whose offense has an incredible level of potential. The only question remains whether Green Bay is going to be able to stay healthier than a season ago and take advantage of their clear postseason upside.

Golden is a huge piece of this, and all signs are pointing in the right direction as the team continues to gain momentum. The second-year pass catcher is an undeniably huge piece of this and is clearly indicating that a breakout season lies ahead.