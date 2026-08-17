Packers have clear quarterback concerns after preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers let Jordan Love start Thursday's preseason opener, with the quarterback finishing 3/5 for 18 yards. While it wasn't a great showing, it wasn't enough of a sample size to garner any legitimate level of concern for Love, who is accomplished and having an incredible camp. However, the same cannot be said of Green Bay's depth at the position, with Thursday's quarterback play after Love's exit leaving an obvious level of concern.

Tyrod Taylor went 4/8 for 21 yards while Kyle McCord was 12/16 for 102 yards. McCord's numbers are solid, but watching the game, the limitations of his arm and mobility were obvious, as were the accuracy concerns with Taylor, who is unquestionably aging. This isn't to say that either player shouldn't make the roster, but pointing out an obvious downgrade in comparison to the position the Packers were in a season ago.

Losing Malik Willis was a blow to current depth and leaves Taylor as the primary backup, a situation that leaves the franchise with obvious limitations. There is no denying that having Willis as a fallback was a luxury, evidenced by the fact that the former backup is now getting a starting opportunity with the Miami Dolphins.

This was on display Thursday night and should leave fans wondering if another move at the position is in order. Whether it is looking at a potential Anthony Richardson trade or looking at potential veteran roster cuts, it is hard to imagine that an upgrade couldn't be found based on the limitations of both players.

Packers Should Consider Upgrading Quarterback Position Behind Jordan Love After Underwhelming Preseason Debut

It is concerning that neither Taylor nor McCord was able to once finish a drive while playing against depth pieces and backups. McCord moved the ball but couldn't make plays when a drive was within scoring range. Taylor was underwhelming, missing on half his throws and not offering Green Bay the veteran presence they were hoping to see in his preseason debut.

With that said, it is important to note that coaches are likely going to put far more value on camp consistency and reps at the position. Taylor is an experienced backup and still has two preseason games to offer fans a better glimpse at what he might could offer if forced into action.

Green Bay has the luxury of Jordan Love, a player who has been able to consistently stay in the starting lineup and continues to leave reason to believe that a bright future is ahead. Still, after spending the previous two seasons with the upside of Willis, it would be ideal to see more from Green Bay's secondary options, or for the Packers to make a move giving the franchise a better chance if Love were to miss time.