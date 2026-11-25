The idea of getting superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal in a Milwaukee Brewers jersey was admittedly incredibly appealing at the time of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, but now that we have the luxury of hindsight on our side, it's clear they lucked out by losing that race.

Reports indicate that Skubal is signing a record-breaking nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets after he was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers just three and a half months ago. He played in 12 total games for L.A., 10 in the regular season and two in the playoffs, and while the name value was certainly there, he ultimately didn't make much of an impact on their rest-of-season outlook.

The Brewers, on the other hand, took care of business against Skubal in a 2-1 postseason victory over L.A. in Game 1 of the NLCS, despite a strong performance from the ace pitcher. About two and a half weeks later, the Milwaukee Brewers were World Series champions — something Skubal has never done, and probably never will now that he's locked in with the Mets through the rest of his prime.

Milwaukee reportedly made a serious effort to pursue a Skubal trade at the deadline and lost out, but in the long run, they were the winners in that scenario.

The Tarik Skubal contract would've been completely untenable for the Milwaukee Brewers right now.

There's simply no world in which the Brewers, as they try to maintain the core of a championship team, could pay Skubal something in the ballpark of $50 million per year, which is his AAV (Average Annual Value) in the reported deal with New York. It would've eliminated their chances of retaining other key players in the bullpen and in their rotation, from the World Series MVP William Contreras to the large group of players expected to his arbitration again next offseason.

Allow me to speak in the first person for a moment: I own up to this. Throughout the trade deadline, I was aboard the 'Trade for Skubal' train, flippantly remarking that it wouldn't matter if they gave up prospects or cost-controlled talent if they got an elite starting pitcher to complement eventual Cy Young Award winner Jacob Misiorowski.

While I do stand by the concept of supporting a title run by adding more talent at the deadline, I was wrong about Skubal being the guy. For as talented as he is, he adds a new dynamic and an unreasonable price tag for a team like the Brewers that's building for the long haul instead of trying to win right this moment. I guess the lesson here is that... in Matt Arnold, we trust.