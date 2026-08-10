Milwaukee once again falls victim to MLB's greatest crisis in the Tarik Skubal trade saga

The MLB Trade Deadline came and went, but for months leading up to it, reporting and rumors led us to believe the Milwaukee Brewers were in the driver's seat in the race for two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. They have the deepest farm system in baseball and the motivation to get a deal done, yet they still fell victim to the greatest challenge facing the MLB right now: payroll disparity.

Outside of the No. 1 prospect in baseball, Jesús Made, the Brewers reportedly made more of their prospects available than the results would have you think. Ken Rosenthal reported that one of the purported trade packages includes Luis Peña (No. 18), Jett Williams (No. 76), and Alexander Frias, who instantly became the Cardinals' No. 4 prospect in the Dustin May trade.

FanSided's own MLB Insider, Robert Murray, reported the following about the Brewers' pursuit of Tarik Skubal: "The Milwaukee Brewers did not land Tarik Skubal. But they tried — really hard. Their offer for Skubal was strong and competitive, according to sources. It was not a “look, we tried” type offer. The Brewers genuinely attempted to acquire Skubal and recreate the magic that came with their 2008 run after they brought in CC Sabathia."

Since the MLB Trade Deadline, fans have debated whether the Dodgers had a better trade package than the Brewers in the first place. That's not the part we're here to linger on today. This spoke to a much greater issue in the paradigm of baseball, which is seeping not just into the salary books, but the overall competitiveness of the league.

Brewers fall victim to the MLB's dangerous salary cap problem and small-market disparity in the Tarik Skubal trade saga.

It seems impossible for a smaller-market franchise like the Milwaukee Brewers to compete with a larger-market franchise like the Los Angeles Dodgers in the modern MLB. Without a traditional salary cap structure, the Dodgers can spend whatever they want, however they want, regardless of how that affects the broader competitive balance of the sport. This is part of why we're likely hurdling toward a lockout in early 2027, when the current CBA expires.

Skubal stated that the Dodgers were his preferred destination, as seems to be the case for half of all big-name players who become available in trade talks. But why, you might ask? Because if they go to the Dodgers, they feel they have a better chance of getting paid than if they went to a place like Milwaukee.

The MLB is the only remaining league of the United States' four major professional sports leagues without a hard salary cap. This disrupts the competitive balance and allows teams like Los Angeles to spend endlessly when, frankly, that's not a possibility for smaller markets where spending like the Dodgers would be debilitating.

But on the flip side, it also erodes the idea that a team like the Milwaukee Brewers could not only trade for, but then retain a player like Skubal. It takes them out of the running when, by many accounts, they made the better trade offer in the first place.

Super teams are not good for the sanctity of the sport. Dynasties are meant to rise and fall, but how could they ever balance out if every star player were funnelled to one team? This is a discussion that will carry far beyond the end of this season, and will likely be at the heart of a major labor dispute between team ownership, the MLBPA, and the league office early next year.