Aaron Jones' Plans for 2025 Season Are Clear After Latest News
By Chris Schad
The past year has been a whirlwind for former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones. At this time a year ago, Jones was getting ready for his eighth season in Green Bay and was one of the biggest leaders in the locker room. A few weeks later, Jones was asked to take a pay cut and was released, paving his way to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.
Jones’s first year in Minnesota went well, running for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns while catching 51 passes for 408 yards and two touchdowns. He looked a lot like the explosive player who ranks third in Packers history in rushing yards and established himself as a top back – even at the age of 30.
But as Jones heads into this offseason, many are wondering what’s next. Some have wondered whether he could make another stop in the NFC North but his plans became clearer thanks to a move made on Monday morning.
Aaron Jones’s Contract Move Increases Odds of Returning to Vikings
ESPN’s Field Yates reported over the weekend that the Vikings and Aaron Jones have agreed to move the void date on his contract. Jones’s contract was originally supposed to void on Monday, which would have given the Vikings a $3.2 million cap penalty in 2025 but has been extended to Mar. 11 – the final day before free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. ET March 12.
The move doesn’t guarantee Jones will return to Minnesota but it least increases the odds. With more time to negotiate a deal, the former Pro Bowler could agree to another year with the Vikings and help their running back room which currently includes free-agent Cam Akers and fourth-year running back Ty Chandler, who ran for 3.3 yards per attempt last season.
The Vikings could ultimately let Jones walk and dive into a strong running back class that includes Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson and Ohio State’s Treveyon Henderson as top options. But bringing Jones back and pairing him with an option in the middle rounds is also in play.
While Jones probably doesn’t have “eight more years” in the tank, he probably has enough to help the Vikings in 2025. That could lead to another year for the former Packers star in Minnesota.