Star WR Shows Mutual Interest in Packers Amid Trade Rumors
The Green Bay Packers didn't have the season they envisioned. After making it to the Divisional Round two postseasons ago, they got bounced in the Wild Card Round by then eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles this season.
The early exit has led to people inside the building looking elsewhere for reinforcements. Running back Josh Jacobs said the Packers need a No. 1 WR on the team, and that comment didn't go over well inside the locker room.
That didn't stop cornerback Keisean Nixon from recruiting Davante Adams on his X account.
It appears that Adams will get released by the New York Jets and become a free agent this offseason. A reunion between these two has been circulating online for weeks now, but the latest report reveals that Adams would be open to heading back to Titletown.
In an article written by Jason Wilde, Adams could see a return to Green Bay in his future.
Wilde wrote, "A reunion between the Green Bay Packers and Davante Adams — something a source close to Adams said the All-Pro wide receiver is 'open' to on Tuesday — is by no means imminent."
Packers Rumors: Davante Adams Open to Heading Back to Packers
The Packers have a nice collection of pass-catchers on the team but they don't have THAT guy. A No. 1 WR who can dominate week in and week out.
They have been searching for that ever since Adams was traded away in 2022. Green Bay has failed to have a receiver go over 1,000 yards for three straight seasons. Meanwhile, Adams has cleared that mark in each of the last three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and Jets.
The 32-year-old has made it known that he would open to landing on the West Coast to play with the Chargers, Rams, or 49ers. That isn't a shocker since he's a California native. With that being public knowledge and the Packers need to improve their receiver core, it's a no-brainer to bring Adams back.
The Fresno State product was one of the best receivers to ever suit up for the Packers. Over eight seasons there, Adams ranks second in team history in receptions (669) and touchdowns (73) while being fourth in receiving yards (8,121).
He is still a silky smooth route-runner with secure hands. This past season with the Raiders and Jets, he finished with 85 catches for 1,063 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
That kind of production would go a long way in Green Bay. His presence would open things up for Josh Jacobs, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Tucker Kraft.
If the opportunity presents itself, Green Bay would be wise to pounce.