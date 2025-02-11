Packers All-Pro Defies Teammates by Recruiting Veteran WR Help
The Green Bay Packers are one of the 31 teams this offseason that will look to improve their roster. With the Philadelphia Eagles bringing home a Super Bowl trophy, the Packers will be looking to bolster this squad to make a run in 2025.
The Packers have some areas they need to address and wide receiver has emerged as one of those position groups. Running back Josh Jacobs recently came out and said the team needs to get a No. 1 WR.
That comment didn't go over well inside the locker room and Dontayvion Wicks went on X and expressed his displeasure with the comment.
That interaction didn't stop cornerback Keisean Nixon from recruiting another weapon online. On Tuesday, Nixon posted on his X account and pitched for Davante Adams to return to Green Bay.
Nixon wrote, "Yo Tae. Pull bac up."
Despite how Wicks feels, the Packers have a clear need at WR. They have a great collection of weapons but don't have that alpha in the receiver room.
They also will start the 2025 season with Christian Watson on IR after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 18.
With Adams' future in New York looking murky, there's a high chance that he will get released and Nixon wants him back in Green Bay.
Over his eight-year tenure with the Packers, Adams ranks second in team history in receptions (669) and touchdowns (73) while being fourth in receiving yards (8,121).
Since leaving town, he has continued his dominance, recording three straight 1,000-yard seasons. This past season with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, Adams had 85 catches for 1,063 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns.
The 32-year-old is still a shifty route runner with secure hands. If he did return to the Packers, Adams would step right back into his role of being a WR1.
His presence would have positive ripple effects along the offense, which is why Nixon and Jacobs want him in Green Bay.
Adams has recently said that he is interested in playing on the West Coast. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams were named as potential destinations.
The Packers would hate to see something like that and Nixon is making it known that he wants Adams back in Titletown for the 2025 season.