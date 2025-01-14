Star WR Openly Flirting With Packers After Playoff Collapse
The Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl aspirations went up in flames with Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024-25 Wild Card Round.
It wasn't the ending to the campaign that the Packers wanted after an 11-win regular season, however, there isn't anything they can do about it now. Head coach Matt LaFleur & Co. have no choice but to head into the NFL offseason looking for ways to improve, especially when it comes to the wide receiver room.
Although the Packers' wideouts had decent performances throughout the year, no one emerged as the clear-cut No. 1 option. With Green Bay needing a game-changing receiver, could they look toward a familiar face for help?
Packers Rumors: Davante Adams Hints at Green Bay Return
Even though he didn't outright say he's coming home, former Packers WR Davante Adams seemingly hinted toward a Green Bay returning during Tuesday's "Up & Adams" episode. When asked about what his former team must work on this offseason, the veteran playmaker had the following reply:
"It's looking right now like (the Packers) might need some receiver help in one way or the other... Maybe a veteran or something we'll see."
Adams isn't wrong: the Packers desperately need to improve their WR room before the 2025 season begins.
Veteran wideout Christian Watson is in danger of missing next season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 18. On top of that, the Packers are "concerned" about Romeo Doubs' health after suffering multiple concussions this season, leaving his outlook up in the air.
Reuniting with Adams would bring back a proven playmaker to Green Bay. The former Fresno State Bulldog quickly became one of the NFL's top receivers after the Packers drafted him 53rd overall in 2014, resulting in 669 catches for 8,121 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns — along with five Pro Bowl appearances — across 116 games between 2014 and 2021.
Since leaving the Packers, Adams spent 2.5 seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders before being traded to the New York Jets in October. Although he went on to record a 67-854-7 stat line in 11 games after being reunited with Aaron Rodgers, it wasn't good enough to end the Jets' playoff drought.
Now that the Jets could be looking to move on from Rodgers, Adams could be a potential buyout candidate. New York will free up $29.9 million by releasing him before June 1 or $36.2 million after that date, per Spotrac.
If he's open to returning to the place where it all began, it'd be interesting to see what Adams can do with Jordan Love throwing him the ball. Even though Love's Wild Card performance left much to be desired, the veteran wideout still has faith in the Packers' franchise signal-caller.
"I still believe in (Love) as a player," Adams confessed. "I don't think one game can define you."
If the two sides can make it work, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Packers fan who wouldn't want Adams to come home. While the team has made the playoffs twice since his departure, reuniting with the elite pass-catcher is the type of move that could bring the Pack back into the Super Bowl conversation next season.
