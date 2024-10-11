Shocking Packers Stud Suddenly Appears on Week 6 Injury Report
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are back at the friendly confines of Lambeau Field to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. The Packers are coming off a thrilling road win in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Green Bay was without two of their three top receivers (Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson) last week, which opened up opportunities for second-year tight end Tucker Kraft in the passing game. Kraft had four receptions (five targets) for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
The emergence of Kraft in the Packers’ offense is an excellent development for head coach Matt LaFleur as it makes them a much more dynamic team. That said, Green Bay hopes to have Kraft on the field for Sunday’s game.
Packers News: Tucker Kraft Dealing With Groin Injury Before Week 6 Matchup
According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Kraft was added to Thursday’s injury report with a groin injury. The former South Dakota State star was listed as a limited participant. Friday’s practice and injury report will be crucial for Kraft’s status for Sunday.
If Kraft cannot play Sunday the Packers may be in trouble. Second-year tight end Luke Musgrave has an ankle injury and will be placed on injured reserve.
Musgrave was listed as limited on Wednesday but received a DNP for Thursday. With Musgrave out for at least the next four games, the Packers reportedly signed tight end John Fitzpatrick off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.
In addition to Fitzpatrick, Green Bay has Ben Sims on the 53-man roster. But Sims is more of a blocker than a pass catcher. Packers fans will be waiting to see what Friday’s injury report holds for Kraft.
