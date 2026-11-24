The Green Bay Packers' offense has been extremely volatile and one-dimensional this season. They can't run the ball to save their lives, but that's mostly because the offensive line is one of the worst (if not the worst) in football.

While plenty of that should fall on general manager Brian Gutekunst for the questionable selections he's made (i.e., Jordan Morgan) or the failed moves like adding Aaron Banks, the coaches are also to blame.

That's why there's simply no way to justify keeping offensive line coach Luke Butkus in town for another day. It's right about time Matt LaFleur shows him the door, even if it's at the end of the season as a worst-case scenario.

Luke Butkus is fleecing the Green Bay Packers

The Packers fielded a comically bad offensive line earlier in the season, only to bring in flawed veterans to help shut things down in the interior. When guys like Kevin Zeitler arrived in town, younger linemen gushed about how he was coaching them up and helping them better understand their schemes.

Isn't that supposed to be the offensive line coach's job? How did someone who hadn't been in the building for more than a couple of days already know what was wrong with the offensive line and — more importantly — how to fix it? Shouldn't that be an indictment of Butkus' terrible job?

The Packers' offensive line has been on a downward spiral since Butkus arrived in Lambeau Field. They went from third, seventh, third, 25th, and 32nd in pass blocking since 2026. They've been even better in the run game, ranking 22nd, 22nd, 22nd, 20th, and 32nd during that span. That's simply unacceptable.

Again, the Packers have made some questionable personnel-related decisions in the offensive line, and, to be fair, Gutekunst has also done more than enough damage to lose his job as well— not that it will happen, unfortunately.

Nevertheless, a coach is supposed to adapt and adjust to what he's got. He should maximize and elevate his personnel, and this team has only gotten worse, even when Elgton Jenkins was still in town.

Butkus' decision to cross-train all young linemen has backfired tremendously. They don't have a single specialist in a single position, only a bunch of guys who are mediocre at multiple spots. They're doing Jordan Love a disservice, and they better hope he finishes the season unharmed, as playing him behind that line is more than organizational malpractice; it's borderline attempted murder.