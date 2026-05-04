Savion Williams Gets New Life After Packers' Chase Claypool Decision

The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their rookie minicamp over the weekend, but somehow the biggest story was the tryout of Chase Claypool. Looking to get back into the NFL after missing all of last season with a toe injury, Claypool was the most interesting of the nine tryouts that attended last weekend’s camp. His comeback attempt with the Packers fell short, though, as SI’s Bill Huber reported that the team did not offer Claypool a contract after the tryout.

This may not seem like a big move in the grand scheme of things, but it could have been a monumental victory for Savion Williams. A third-round pick by the Packers a year ago, Williams’s status on the team is a mystery after a quiet rookie season. But the decision to let Claypool leave Green Bay without a contract could give him a chance to flourish in his sophomore season.

Savion Williams’s Stock is Up After Chase Claypool’s Failed Packers Tryout

Claypool could have been an interesting flier to take as the Packers head into their offseason program. A former second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 draft, Claypool caught 121 passes for 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons but was traded to the Chicago Bears midway through the 2022 campaign.

Since then, Claypool has managed just 54 catches for 528 yards and two touchdowns and was traded to the Miami Dolphins less than a year after landing in Chicago. He also spent the summer of 2024 with the Buffalo Bills before being waived with an injury settlement.

But with the Packers watching Romeo Doubs leave for the New England Patriots in free agency and trading Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool’s athletic profile, which saw him run a 4.42-second time in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds coming out of Notre Dame, could have earned him a spot in camp and a chance to get back into the NFL.

“You guys saw him, right?” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said when asked about Claypool last week, via Huber. “Certainly, he had great film out there. He’s been productive, and he looks like he’s in great shape. He’s big. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Huber noted that “quarterbacks didn’t even throw the ball to the receivers” during the portion of practice that was open to reporters on Friday, so it may have been tough for Claypool to stand out. But the fact that they didn’t sign him bodes well for Williams.

The TCU product wouldn’t have done much to stop the Packers from considering Claypool, after he had more rushing attempts (11) than receptions (10) during his rookie season. He also combined for 115 total yards on 21 touches last season and failed to win the kickoff return role while battling a foot injury. But offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich also admitted he likes what he has seen so far from Williams this offseason, and it could lead to a breakout this season.

“It’s going to be fun to watch him go out there and play,” Stenavich said, while adding that Williams is a “fast, physical receiver,” via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “I’m excited about watching him this offseason and training camp.”

Williams is more likely to make the roster, as a former third-round pick, but he had plenty of competition before Claypool tried out last weekend. Skyy Moore was added after a strong year as a returner with the San Francisco 49ers, and Bo Melton is always lurking as a special teams threat. But, beyond promising UDFA J. Michael Sturdivant, the Packers haven’t added anyone of note to bolster the competition.

Claypool would have been a notable addition, and it could have said something about Williams’s development entering Year 2. But with the Packers’ decision and Stenavich’s comments, there’s a good chance the 24-year-old could enter this season with a clean slate as he looks to make an impact.

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