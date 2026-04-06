Romeo Doubs Likely Already Realizing That Leaving Packers for Patriots Was a Mistake

One of the predictable Green Bay Packers exits in the 2026 offseason was Romeo Doubs' decision to sign with the New England Patriots. The veteran receiver cashed in after a great playoff performance and solid 2026 season, signing a four-year, $68 miillion deal with the defending AFC champs.

These are totals that were obviously far out of Green Bay's comfort zone after the franchise spent a first-round pick on Matthew Golden, and Christian Watson showed flashes of being a consistent number one option. Still, it hurts to see Doubs walk away, and it is a decision that the receiver has every reason to regret.

New England is paying Doubs to be a featured weapon and the number one option for an offense coming off an AFC title. Expectations are incredibly high for a player who has never had a 1,000-yard season and has always been able to take a backseat due to Jordan Love's ability to spread the ball around.

All of a sudden, Doubs finds himself set up to be the primary option on a team full of Super Bowl expectations. Green Bay fans are well aware that this is outside the receiver's comfort zone, with Doubs disappearing at times in the Packers' offense during his tenure. Whether it was against the Philadelphia Eagles when Doubs had four targets and a lone five-yard catch, or against the Chicago Bears when Doubs would be held without a catch, there is no shortage of examples of the receiver disappearing.

With this in mind, Doubs might have set himself up for a payday, but the receiver is now going to have to deal with the fallout of lofty expectations. It is easy to imagine the mental toll it could take when the New England media goes after the receiver for inevitably having an off day. Doubs has set himself up in a role that you can easily argue he hasn't shown he is suited for, which makes it difficult to know just how he will react to the pressure and expectations that lie ahead.

Ex-Packers WR Romeo Doubs Has Every Reason to Regret Joining New England

Doubs could have taken less money, stayed in Green Bay, and continued to thrive as a part of the Packer offense. What helped Doubs have a great 2025 season was that Watson, Tucker Kraft, and Golden were all around the pass catcher, keeping defenses from predicting how the targets would be balanced.

Signing with New England indicates Doubs is expected to be the star target and often at the top of the opposing defense priority list in game plans. Doubs has never been asked to take on this role as a professional, and doing so in a media market like Boston will not be anywhere near as forgiving as the local media in Wisconsin.

This margin for error or understanding is removed with the Patriots, leaving a mental toll on Doubs that should already be starting. If New England doesn't make another notable move at the position, Doubs is going to be expected to be the star target and be held to a standard that will unquestionably leave fans frustrated and Doubs dealing with the fallout.

The pass catcher opted to cash in on a season where he finished with 724 receiving yards and followed this up with 124 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay's lone playoff game. While these are solid numbers and explain why the Patriots were anxious to land the wideout, it doesn't change the fact that Doubs made a mistake chasing the money.

No question, the receiver already has every reason for regret and would've been far wiser to take a lesser deal and continue to thrive within the Green Bay offense. Instead, Doubs has set himself up for failure and could very quickly become a source of frustration for New England in the 2026 season.

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