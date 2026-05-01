Packers Plan to Workout WR Who They Had Interest Trading for in the Past

It isn't any secret that an area of concern for the Green Bay Packers in the 2026 offseason is a lack of proven receiver depth. The departures of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks have left the offense with clear question marks that the team is exploring a surprising potential answer to. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers are bringing in former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool for a team workout during their rookie minicamp.

Claypool was once a potential trade target for the Packers as well, which Schefter noted. The receiver has faced consistent questions throughout his career about his blocking effort and whether it is a positive locker room presence. While these are fair questions, there is no denying the past talent Claypool has flashed, and the Packers are exploring whether or not this could be unlocked at a potential bargain.

The receiver hasn't appeared in the NFL since the 2023 season, when he had a combined 77 receiving yards and quickly fell out of favor with both the Bears and the Miami Dolphins. Still, you look back to the receiver's first two seasons in the league and see the 11 combined touchdowns as well as more than 800 yards produced in each of his first two years in the league.

Green Bay is simply doing its due diligence on a once productive pass catcher to see if there is any bargain to be had. It makes sense considering the past interest from the franchise and the clear need to bring in a capable depth piece.

Packers Turn Back the Clock Bringing in Chase Claypool for Surprise Workout

Claypool is still only 27 and perhaps has benefited from his two years out of the league to take a step back and mature. At the very least, the Packers need to be sure that the veteran is willing to fight for his return and show incredible effort, whether he is getting the football or attempting to pave the way for Josh Jacobs.

As much as Green Bay needs to be searching for additional depth at the position, there is no value in bringing in the version of Claypool we last saw. The Packers have thrived as an offense that is unselfish and given Jordan Love full trust to play point guard and have faith that his receivers will fight for extra yardage, whether the ball is in their hands or not.

For Claypool, this remains the biggest question, as well as the Packers searching for any possible regression after sitting the past two years out of the league. Even with these concerns, the workout makes sense, and Green Bay really has nothing to lose by giving the veteran a shot.

If anything, it serves as an outside-the-box chance to find a surprise producer and give Claypool a shot at redemption after a frustrating end to what appeared to be a promising career. It is a situation to keep an eye on as the receiver attempts to author a comeback with Green Bay.

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