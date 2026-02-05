Savion Williams Given New Life with Packers to Begin February

Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Savion Williams, their third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, did not have a rookie season worth writing home about. This is especially true when you compare him to fellow rookie wideout Matthew Golden, who turned into a go-to option for quarterback Jordan Love in Green Bay's wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears.

However, a recent coaching change could be just what he needs to overcome a slow start to his NFL career. According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Packers are hiring Penn State's Noah Pauley as their WRs coach. Pauley, who is widely considered a rising star, interviewed for the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator job last season and has developed top-three-round draft picks such as Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, and current Packer Christian Watson.

For someone like Williams, who compiled just 10 catches for 78 yards and one TD in the first season of his four-year rookie deal, bringing in the high upside of Pauley could be the shot in the arm that he needs as Green Bay's WR room potentially undergoes some changes during the offseason.

Savion Williams' Future Looks Brighter After Latest Coaching Hire

Pauley has proven to be a talented WR developer who can get the most out of his players, something Williams needs heading into Year 2. Before his rookie season in Green Bay, Williams was known more for his versatility during his collegiate years at TCU, taking snaps at running back and in the Wildcat formation at QB. 247Sports rated Williams as a four-star prospect coming out of high school after playing as a dual-threat QB at Marshall High School in Texas.

As a converted WR who is still trying to carve out a role in this offense, someone as talented at developing WRs as Pauley should help him massively try to figure out how to stick at the position, especially when you consider the team's leading receiver from 2025, Romeo Doubs (724 yards, six TDs), is entering free agency and Dontayvion Wicks could be traded.

Having said all of that, it is still a work in progress for Williams to see an increased role in 2026. Not only will he likely benefit from having Pauley on the staff, but the same can also be said for Golden, who struggled for most of the season before stepping up in the playoff game and proving the lights were not too bright for him when counted on.

Another player who could benefit from Pauley's hiring is the injury-plagued Watson, who still recorded the second-most receiving yards on the team (611) despite only appearing in 10 games after recovering from a torn right ACL. The Packers are proving they are sticking with him amid the injuries by hiring Pauley, who was also his WRs coach at North Dakota State.

After an unsuccessful rookie season plagued by multiple injuries, including a nagging foot injury that limited him to just 91 offensive snaps in 12 games, all the focus will now be on Williams' development under Pauley and the offseason decisions the Packers make to see how this WR group will look next season.

When you factor in the torn right ACL that tight end Tucker Kraft suffered, there is a path for Williams to put up better numbers in 2026. The addition of Pauley could be the start of that happening.

