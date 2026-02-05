The Green Bay Packers made another addition to the coaching staff this week, hiring Penn State's Noah Pauley as the new receivers coach.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported the move, while also pointing out the success of receivers under the coach: "Rising star who interviewed for the 49ers OC job last year. Has developed future top three round draft picks like Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, and current Packer Christian Watson." This is a ringing endorsement of the hire and should excite one Packer in particular who was left out in the cold for much of the 2025 season.

Matthew Golden's rookie season didn't live up to expectations, with the pass catcher only offering a combined 361 receiving yardsin the regular season. Much of this fell on the shoulders of an offensive coaching staff that used Golden inconsistently. With this in mind, the hiring of Pauley is exactly what Golden's career needed and should help set the young receiver up for a breakout 2026.

As Zenitz noted, Pauley appears to get the best out of his most talented receivers, and Green Bay fans are well aware of this due to Watson's presence. Now, the coach will have a chance to reunite with his former pupil, while also attempting to recapture the momentum in Golden's career. The young receiver is supremely talented, simply needing the belief of a coaching staff and the opportunity to play a bigger role.

The Packers' Latest Coaching Hire is Exactly what Golden's Career Needed

Romeo Doubs is slated to hit free agency, clearing the deck for Golden to already step into a bigger role. Having a coach with a track record of getting the most talent out of his receivers and clearly needing more from the second-year pass catcher all adds up to what should be a breakout season for a rookie who delivered when the lights were brightest.

In Green Bay's lone playoff game, the rookie finished with four catches for 84 yards and an important touchdown. It was proof that when Jordan Love needed to rely on Golden, the moment won't be too big. This serves as reinforcement of the need to create a more consistent opportunity and should be at the top of Pauley's priority list as he settles into a role at the next level.

For the Packers, this is a steadying hire after losing several key coaches at the beginning of the 2026 offseason. Bringing in young talent that can help get the most out of your roster is the type of offseason win Green Bay so badly needed. A win that suggests heightened expectations not only for Golden but also for the receiver room, which is looking far better after this hire.

