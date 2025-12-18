The Green Bay Packers' 2025 season has continued to be defined by injuries, even amid an impressive run from the franchise. One piece of Green Bay's injury struggles is receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who has been dealing with an ankle injury this season. Wicks had one huge game this season, putting up 94 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Detroit Lions. Still, this season has clearly led to a breaking point with a group of receivers that remains a bit of a mystery.

It has been well-covered that the Packers have a lot of 1B receivers, leaving Jordan Love without a clear primary target. Wicks is a part of this in the fact that the receiver so often flashes his potential but cannot perform at a consistent level. Last Sunday against the Denver Broncos was a great example of this, with the receiver managing one catch for six yards. It is hard to think of a more perfect example of the inconsistencies of the position and why it is time for a change.

Wicks is an incredibly enticing trade piece despite his inconsistency, thanks to his $1.1 million salary in the final year of his deal. This would give Green Bay a strong trade chip to help build out the roster while helping clear the deck at a confusing position.

Packers Running Out of Patience with Inconsistent Production of Dontayvion Wicks

Furthering this is the fact that talented rookie receiver Matthew Golden is unable to consistently find playing time due to the myriad of options at the position. Golden only managed to see the field for 35% of Green Bay's offensive snaps in Week 15, while Wicks was on the field for 42% of the Packers offensive plays. All of that opportunity, and Wicks wasn't able to take advantage when facing a physical defense.

Over the last six games, Wicks has finished three of these with a lone catch and a forgettable impact. This points to why the Packers should be reaching a point where using their depth at the position to trade away the pass catcher helps create a clearer pecking order. This way, the offense can establish its preferred weapons.

With the similarly inconsistent Romeo Doubs set to hit free agency, it makes sense to trade Wicks as well, allowing both players to walk away. This allows the front office to add to the position while establishing Christian Watson and Matthew Golden as the primary weapons at the position.

There is also the looming return of Tucker Kraft, whose loss has been felt over the last weeks of the season. All of this adds up to explain why parting ways with Wicks makes sense for a team that lacks a clear identity or consistency at the position. Trading away the receiver opens up a chance for Golden and takes away the frustration of Wicks' inconsistency.

