Romeo Doubs' Exit from Green Bay Finally Appears Inevitable

There’s been plenty of drama in the Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver room over the past calendar year, but few situations have compared to the roller coaster Romeo Doubs has endured.

Doubs spent all offseason as the subject of trade rumors, and it got to the point where head coach Matt LaFleur had to come in and say he’d “be very shocked if he was ever going anywhere.” A fast start to the season also reportedly began talks on a contract extension in October, and it appeared that Doubs was about to become a fixture in Green Bay.

But Doubs’ production had declined over the past month, and the returns of Christian Watson and Jayden Reed began to make him an afterthought in the Packers’ offense. On Sunday, Doubs was targeted just twice with no catches in a 28-21 win over the Chicago Bears, leaving him at a low-water mark for the season and perhaps finally making his departure inevitable.

Romeo Doubs' Outlook Is Murkier After Dud vs. Bears

Sunday’s stat line looks like it was a quiet night for Doubs, but Pro Football Focus somehow made it seem worse. Doubs ran just 20 routes in the win over Chicago, and his standing became more dubious considering the success of Watson, who scored a pair of touchdowns in the win, and Reed, who had four catches for 31 yards and a pair of rushing attempts for 22 yards.



This isn’t a one-week issue for Doubs either. Over his last five games, Doubs has just 0.93 yards per route run. While he’s been running cardio, other receivers have potentially jumped him in front of the depth chart, including Dontayvion Wicks, who didn’t have a catch on Sunday but had six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions. Even Bo Melton, who was playing cornerback one month ago, scored a TD on Sunday.

Of course, this could also have positive ramifications if the Packers want to bring Doubs back. While Doubs was ready to push for a contract around $15 million annually back in October, his recent slide may have brought him back into the Packers’ price range. But even if Green Bay wants him back, Doubs may be better suited going somewhere that gives him a better opportunity.

Perhaps not becoming the next Allen Lazard is a contrarian argument. But Doubs also showed frustration with his role in the offense in September 2024, resulting in a one-game suspension. This is valid because receivers want the ball in their hands, and with first-round pick Matthew Golden waiting his turn, there may not be enough for Doubs to be fed.

That’s what happened on Sunday afternoon with another meager output, and it may be enough to finally bring those departure rumors to fruition and have Doubs playing somewhere else in 2026.

