Salary Cap Ramifications Make Packers' Lukas Van Ness Decision Clear

The Green Bay Packers have long been unenthused by Lukas Van Ness' contributions since being drafted 13th overall in 2023. The most fanatical Cheeseheads are ready to see the team back down from any long-term commitment and watch him prove he deserves to be one of the team's starting pass rushers.

Recent developments may point the Packers to make 2026 a make-or-break season for Van Ness.

Green Bay now knows the cost of bringing Van Ness back for the 2027 season. Per A to Z Sports' Wendell Ferreira, "The final number for Lukas Van Ness' fifth-year option is $14.475 million. The Packers must make a decision by May 1."

That May 1 decision now looks like a slam dunk "decline."

Packers Can't Afford to Opt Into Lukas Van Ness' 5th-Year Option

Packers fans would be highly disappointed to see Van Ness back at the above rate. Even before it was official, those in Green Bay were bearish on the ex-Iowa defender after ending up with just 1.5 sacks in nine regular-season games in 2025 and seven sacks, 65 total tackles, and 14 tackles for a loss during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

While Pro Football Focus' grades may have indicated an overall improvement for Van Ness this past year, from 52.9 in 2024 to 75.7 in 2025, it's now been three years, and he has not looked like a No. 13 pick should. He finished with a career-high 27 pressures last season; however, only three sacks came from those opportunities.

Season Pressures Sacks Percentage of Sacks as Pressures 2025 27 3 11.1% 2024 20 4 20.0% 2023 22 6 27.3%

Van Ness was expected to be a game-changing talent out of the first round. Instead, he looks like a Day 2 pick at best, which stings given what guys selected right after him have accomplished.

With that being said, Van Ness isn't going anywhere. Yet.

While the former Iowa Hawkeyes star will undoubtedly become one of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's two edge rushers in his planned 3-4 scheme, it could be his last season in northeastern Wisconsin for multiple reasons.

For one, not being shown faith could have Van Ness questioning the franchise's loyalty to him. Van Ness wasn't drafted during the Ed Policy era, so he has no reason to give the team any discount if the 2026 season is a turnaround year for him.

Not to mention, Van Ness may once again be priced out of Green Bay next season. If he has one monster season this coming fall, will that convince the Packers to dish out a life-changing contract offer?

Unfortunately, the NFL's rising cap made Van Ness' 2027 team option too tough a pill to swallow. In some ways, it feels like the beginning of the end for Van Ness's career in Green Bay if he plays too well, or if he continues to disappoint this coming fall.

