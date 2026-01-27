Playoff Stars Creating Even More Packers Regret with Lukas Van Ness

The Green Bay Packers had one of the best defenses in the league this season, especially when Micah Parsons was healthy. Inevitably, the numbers took a hit after his season-ending injury, but they were still above average.

Some of that had to do with Lukas Van Ness' late-season surge. With that said, even if he played well for Jeff Hafley's unit, one can only keep wondering how this team could've fared if they had gone in a different direction in 2023.

The Packers Could've Had Two Elite Playoff Contributors Instead of Lukas Van Ness

As pointed out by Packers fan account TitletownTalks on X, Christian Gonzalez and Jaxon Smith-Njigba became key playoff contributors to the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

The Packers could've had either of them -- and they certainly needed both -- when they took Van Ness out of Iowa with the No. 13 selection. Gonzalez slipped to the Patriots at No. 17, with the Seahawks taking Smith-Njigba three picks later.

To be fair, hindsight is always 20/20, and Van Ness' physical traits were mesmerizing. He was one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 NFL draft because of his raw talent and untapped potential. There were major red flags, such as his lack of experience, but he was a blank canvas who could've been molded into an All-Pro-caliber talent.

It's still way too early in his career, and he's shown some flashes, but Van Ness is just not there yet. Gonzalez, on the other hand, has emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the game, sealing his team's spot in the playoffs with an interception, while Smith-Njigba might be named Offensive Player of the Year.

At the end of the day, there's no such thing as a 'can't-miss' player in the draft. Even those who look like sure things might end up being busts. And, to his credit, Van Ness is far from a bust; his Pro Football Focus grade (75.5) ranked 25th among the league's 115 eligible pass rushers.

There's still a chance he can turn out to be as good as advertised. Having Micah Parsons by his side should open up plenty of lanes to the opposing quarterback if he stays healthy. For now, however, it's hard not to look back to draft night and wonder how different things could've been if the Packers had gone in another direction with their pick.

