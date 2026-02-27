For years, the Green Bay Packers tried to find a true WR1. Christian Watson was -- and still is -- their best shot at that, but he cannot be trusted to stay healthy. The team used a first-round pick on Matthew Golden, but he left plenty to be desired as a rookie.

That's why losing Romeo Doubs might be such a lethal blow to Matt LaFleur's offense. Fortunately for the Packers, that might not be the case anymore. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the league has informed teams of the latest jump in the league's salary cap, and it is significant.

"The NFL has informed its clubs in a memo that the salary cap number for the 2026 season is $301.2 million per club, up $22 million," Rapoport wrote on X.

The Packers Need to Keep Romeo Doubs in Town

As things stand now, the Packers are $3.8 million over the salary cap, according to Over The Cap. However, they're expected to part ways with Elgton Jenkins and Rashan Gary, which could free up nearly $30 million. They can also clear an additional $10.9 million by restructuring Aaron Banks' contract.

Spotrac projects Doubs' market value at $12 million per year, with his contract set at four years and $48 million. Given his productivity and how he's been the Packers' most durable and consistent pass catcher since he entered the league, that looks like a bargain.

Things haven't always been smooth between Doubs and the Packers, but he's put his head down, gotten to work, and balled out. The wideout made big strides to improve his ball security after struggling with drops earlier in his career, and his chemistry with Jordan Love is evident.

Doubs was an instrumental part of the passing game last season, first when Watson was out with an injury, and then when Tucker Kraft was forced to miss the remainder of the campaign. Despite becoming a larger focus of opposing defenses as the year moved forward, Doubs finished the season with 55 receptions on 85 targets for 724 yards and six touchdowns.

The Packers will probably give Matthew Golden a longer leash next season, and Watson will be fully healthy from the jump. They also have Dontayvion Wicks, who has proven to be a reliable rotational piece.

That said, this team needs every piece of leverage they can get in the stacked NFC North, and they're not a better team without Romeo Doubs. Keeping him around seemed like a long shot, but this salary cap raise makes it a realistic possibility.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: