Giannis Antetokounmpo trade may now hinge on NBA Finals outcome

For the first time since he entered the league, it looks like a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade might be in the works. Rumors linking him to the Miami Heat are growing by the day, though they're not his only potential suitor.

The Bucks reportedly want to get a deal done before June 23's NBA Draft. However, with the NBA Finals underway, they shouldn't rush. Two teams are still in contention, and the outcome might determine their offseason plans.

According to a report by NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, the New York Knicks might enter the race for Giannis if they somehow don't get the job done in the NBA Finals. As unlikely as that might be, Bucks fans should certainly root for that possibility.

The Knicks might also enter Giannis Antetokounmpo's sweepstakes

“The Bucks are waiting patiently and hope that the Knicks blow a 2-0 lead in the Finals so they can circle back to them on a trade,” read the report.

Of course, with the San Antonio Spurs blowing a 29-point lead and the Knicks jumping to a 3-1 series lead, that sounds less likely now. That said, not even a win in the NBA Finals might be enough to deter the Knicks from pursuing Giannis.

Antetokounmpo and the Knicks have been linked in trade rumors dating back to last season. He's spoken fondly of the fan base, and there are some doubts about Karl-Anthony Towns' future with the organization, given his lofty contract.

Granted, Antetokounmpo won't play for pennies, but using Towns' salary in a potential trade wouldn't only make numbers work; it would also give the Bucks a former No. 1 pick to stay in contention. That's a possibility at least worth considering.

The Knicks' recent playoff dominance may have changed their plans for the offseason. What could've been a big overhaul after another disappointing postseason exit may no longer be on the table for Mike Brown's team.

Nevertheless, the Bucks should keep an open mind and consider every potential offer before making a decision. They don't owe it to Giannis to do right by him, but sending him to the Big Apple would certainly help him pursue the second NBA championship he covets.

The Knicks have five tradeable first-round picks, Towns, and filler pieces like Jose Alvarado or Deuce McBride. If they're willing to give up a king's ransom to land one of the best two-way players in the world, the Bucks might have a better trade partner at Madison Square Garden than at Kaseya Center.