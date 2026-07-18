Rumored Freddy Peralta reunion only makes sense if Brewers get a hometown discount

Once upon a time, right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta held the unquestionable title of 'ace' for the Milwaukee Brewers. The 30-year-old spent the first eight seasons of his pro career with the Brew Crew, posting a career ERA of 3.59, including two All-Star appearances and a career-best season with 17 wins and a 2.70 ERA in 2025.

However, the Milwaukee Brewers made the difficult but ultimately wise decision to trade Peralta to the New York Mets at the height of his value in exchange for two of their top five prospects in Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, who've had a wide range of returns since coming to Milwaukee. But the same can be said for Peralta, who currently has the worst winning percentage of his career and his second-worst seasonlong ERA at 4.66.

Now, the Brewers are being tied to their former ace at a time when they desperately need a little bit of veteran depth in the bullpen with Brandon Woodruff out for the rest of the season. According to Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital in the Dominican Republic, sources suggest the Brewers are a "top suitor" to reacquire Peralta at the deadline. Ironically, Peralta and Sproat are set to face off against each other when the Mets come to town to face off against the Brewers on Monday.

It's a safe bet that Freddy Peralta would be welcomed back with open arms by the franchise and its fanbase alike. Although it's been easy to point out his struggles since leaving the team, and feel like the Brewers might've gotten out at the right time, Peralta left a significant imprint on the organization and would fill a clear role, returning to the pitching rotation that empowered him to be his best.

But the Brewers absolutely cannot afford to undo the progress they made by dealing Peralta away in the first place.

If the Brewers were to bring Freddy Peralta home to Milwaukee, it needs to be a buy-low.

As the Milwaukee Brewers build toward a sustainable future of winning baseball, their priorities obviously lie with their young talent. This means they cannot afford to give up too many high-impact prospects or current young rotation players to make this deal happen. What it would take to sweeten the deal for the Mets is almost obsolete, because the Brewers are in a position to drive a hard bargain, considering the other potential starters on the trade market this summer have produced at a much greater rate than Freddy this season.

Nonetheless, much of Peralta's woes can be attributed to the rest of the Mets' lineup. New York ranks 20th in runs allowed this season and third-from-last in errors per game, falling in line with the comedy of errors that has cursed that franchise, and now, former Brewers executive David Stearns, for decades before either of these former Milwaukee mainstays departed for Queens.

Could the Brewers pull this off and genuinely win the same trade twice in a row? It's far from a probability, as Stearns likely wants to save face by avoiding another trade blunder with his former team, but it's absolutely within the range of outcomes and would likely push the Brewers just a bit closer to a World Series run, which should be the No. 1 priority considering how good this team has been for stretches of this season and over the last five years.

Plus, getting Freddy Peralta back in the Brewers bullpen would probably do wonders for his confidence and help him remember what made him a special player in Milwaukee for years before this trade. It'd be a storybook ending for both parties, but only if the price is right.