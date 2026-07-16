Brewers looking increasingly savvy for timing of Freddy Peralta deal

The Milwaukee Brewers sit atop the National League Central and have spent the last month forming an argument as to why they might be the league's biggest threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers. As the Atlanta Braves have faded heading deeper into the summer, the Brewers are starting to peak despite coming off parting ways with a key arm at the top of the rotation. Ahead of the 2026 season, the Brewers dealt Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for a top prospect.

It appeared to be a move that punted on the season ahead and not one embracing the postseason potential of the franchise. Fast forward through the first half of the season, and it is hard to believe the move has aged as well as it has. Peralta has produced a 4.68 ERA over 100.0 innings pitched and appeared to be a shell of the player he was only a season ago.

With this in mind, there is no question that the Brewers won the deal and moved the pitcher at the perfect time. Milwaukee simply opted to trade Peralta when the starter was at his highest possible value, and it was clear the franchise wasn't going to re-sign what is an expiring contract.

Brewers Traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets at the Perfect Moment

Peralta struggling has proven Milwaukee's decision correct and perhaps even opened the door to a reunion. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Brewers consider a potential re-signing in the 2027 offseason. Peralta's price has unquestionably sunk, and the starter would make far more sense in the Brewers' budget than he did a season ago.

Regardless of what avenue the team chooses, it is clear that the trade has aged incredibly well as a clear win for the Brewers. One that has been especially notable with the emergence of a star at the top of Milwaukee's rotation that offers the franchise a chance to matchup in game one and feel they have an advantage in any postseason series.

It will be interesting to watch how Peralta's 2026 season plays out and whether the right-hander is able to put his season back on track. The Mets are likely going to deal the starter in the same season that he was acquired. New York sits at the bottom of the National League East and has no legitimate hopes of turning things around, making it clear the Brewers not only won the trade but came away with a steal.