Pat Murphy hints at harrowing Brandon Woodruff update for the Brewers

If your hopes for veteran starter Brandon Woodruff's return to the field weren't already dimmed by his latest injury, this new update from manager Pat Murphy might seal the deal. When speaking with members of the Milwaukee media on Friday, he revealed that the longtime Brewers pitcher will take the weekend before making an announcement on Sunday.

“The outlook isn’t good," Murphy told reporters. "But I’m going to let Woody get specific with you and let him be the one to announce what he wants to announce in that regard. It's extremely painful to even think about, knowing what he meant to this organization and knowing what he meant to this team."

What's the operative word there? Meant. Past tense.

We already had reason to believe the injury was bad, but we're getting into the territory of wondering whether Brandon Woodruff will ever play another game for the Milwaukee Brewers — a sad thought for a player who left such an impression on this franchise, but hasn't been able to shake the injury bug for the better part of the last four years. So where does this leave the Brew Crew?

Brewers need to brace for life after Brandon Woodruff, because it might have arrived sooner than expected.

If this is the end, Woodruff will finish as the Brewers' franchise leader in career Earned Run Average (3.1), Adjusted Pitching Wins (11), Walks & Hits per Inning Pitched (1.022), and various other milestones with the team. His presence would be missed immensely, both on the mound and in the bullpen, where he's been a reliable voice and presence for a young pitching core.

Given this daunting news, it's hard not to wonder whether the Brewers' decision to trade for Lance McCullers Jr. might've been a reaction to whatever's going on behind the scenes with Woodruff. They could've decided they needed a veteran starter to assume the role that Woodruff is presumably leaving behind, if his season or playing career is coming to a close at just 33.

This could force the Brewers to be more active than they otherwise would've been at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, which is just two-and-a-half weeks away now. Pundits throughout the MLB landscape have connected them to headlining starting pitchers, even before the looming announcement from Woodruff. Could this be the catalyst they needed to chase a big name like Tarik Skubal?

Knowing the Brewers, they'd more likely opt for smaller deals that help them take marginal steps toward their ultimate goal, but there also might not be a better opportunity than this to go all-in and chase the franchise's first World Series victory. Woodruff was certainly a part of that calculation for them until it became clear he wouldn't be able to overcome the injury bug.

There's still plenty of season left for the Brewers, and an injury like this could actually be the inspiration for a miracle run. But it could also be a team's downfall, so it's up to Murphy, Matt Arnold, and the Brewers' leaders to make sure this young team knows this injury won't be its downfall.