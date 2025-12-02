Dontayvion Wicks' Surge Is Another Blow to Romeo Doubs' Future

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, there will be more discussions about several players on the Green Bay Packers, including wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Doubs started the season on a torrid pace and looked like a bona fide WR1 when the Packers were without Jayden Reed and Christian Watson. It reached the point that Green Bay fans were wondering if Doubs should be given a contract extension as well.

However, things have taken a turn for the worse for Doubs and his Packers’ future, as Watson has emerged as the go-to option for Jordan Love. And now Dontayvion Wicks, who looked like he could be the odd-man out, is making a strong case for why he should be part of the offense moving forward.

Dontayion Wicks Is Suddenly Making Romeo Doubs Expendable

In last week’s win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, Wicks turned in his best performance of the season with six receptions (seven targets) for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

The last time the 24-year-old wideout had a game with two TD catches was in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings (5 receptions/13 targets for 78 yards). As for his last game with at least 90 yards, you have to go back to his rookie season in 2023 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 (six receptions/seven targets for 97).

Simply put, what we saw from Wicks was out of the norm, but it also leaves Packers fans with more curiosity about what he can bring to the table.

Looking back at last week’s win, Love targeted the third-year wide receiver on two out of three fourth-down opportunities, which speaks volumes about how the Packers' starting QB trusts him to make a play.

Wicks did just that! The young wide receiver’s first fourth-down catch came on his first TD catch, where he showcased his route-running skills, which left Lions safety Brian Branch confused and ultimately out of position.

Then, on 4th and 3 with 1:55 remaining in the game, Love linked up again with Wicks, who had a 16-yard catch on Branch. It wasn’t an easy grab, but Wicks used his size and route running to get inside leverage on the Lions DB and was able to go up and bring the catch down.

If you’re a Packers fan, this is exactly what you want to see from Wicks, especially with Doubs being a free agent at the end of this season.

Speaking of Doubs, the fourth-year wide receiver had a relatively quiet game against the Lions with four receptions (four targets) for 20 yards. However, he scored a touchdown, which was the first time he found the end zone since Week 4.

In fact, Doubs’ numbers are eerily similar to Wicks' over the last four games, which is shocking, but shows how in this Packers’ offense, anyone can have a big game.

Doubs: 11 receptions (19 targets) for 101 yards and a TD (73.4% offensive snaps)

Wicks: 13 receptions (21 targets) for 173 yards and 2 TD (54.8% offensive snaps)

If Wicks can build off his performance against Detroit and become a big-play option for Love, it will only increase the likelihood of Green Bay opting not to re-sign Doubs. If you’re the Packers, your top three wide receivers in 2026 are likely Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden.

Wicks will likely slot in as Green Bay’s WR4, but can easily move up the depth chart if there’s an injury. And they could use the potential money for Doubs on another position, such as the d-line, to re-sign Kingsley Enagbare or bring in more defensive tackle depth.

