Romeo Doubs-Packers Split Becoming More Likely as FA Buzz Grows Louder

The Green Bay Packers are just over a week away from the start of NFL free agency, and they have several items on their shopping list. As the free-agent hype builds, one storyline that has slipped under the radar is the fate of Romeo Doubs.

Doubs is set to hit the open market when the NFL’s legal tampering window opens on March 9, and his future was speculated throughout most of last season. On Sunday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler speculated that Doubs could be on his way out of Green Bay based on his intel from last week’s NFL scouting combine, perhaps to the Buffalo Bills or San Francisco 49ers.

“Rival teams expect Buffalo to strongly address wide receiver in the coming weeks. And multiple league executives are linking Rashid Shaheed or Romeo Doubs to the Bills,” Fowler wrote. “The 49ers are a sneaky contender for some of the good free agents along the defensive line and at wide receiver... (Doubs) is considered a good fit for San Francisco’s offense and a potential option, along with Minnesota’s Jalen Nailor.”

If it wasn’t obvious before, Doubs' time in Green Bay may be coming to an end, and it could leave a new look in the Packers receiver room next season.

Romeo Doubs’ Strong Free Agent Market Could End His Time with Packers

Doubs’ market was always going to be big.



Set to turn 26 in April, Spotrac estimates Doubs could command $12 million per season on the open market, which is bad news for a Packers team that is $4 million over the cap (h/t OverTheCap) with the start of the league year set for March 11.

On a positive note, the Packers have prepared for this possibility. Green Bay took Matthew Golden with their first-round pick last season, and while he had just 29 catches for 361 yards and no touchdowns, he could be in line for an expanded role if Doubs leaves.

Christian Watson was also signed to a one-year extension as he rehabbed from a torn ACL last year, and the $6.3 million cap hit looks like a bargain after catching 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games after he returned in October.

Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks could also have roles, and the Packers could keep Bo Melton around after temporarily moonlighting as a cornerback through the first half of last season.

With that many serviceable names in Green Bay, Doubs could chase the money and opportunities elsewhere. Linking up with Josh Allen in Buffalo would make him the No. 1 target on a Super Bowl contender, while heading to San Francisco could also place him into an offense that won’t have George Kittle as he rehabbs from a torn Achilles tendon.

Although Doubs has expressed a desire to stay in Green Bay and the Packers could benefit by keeping him around, the business side could take over for a team that needs help on the offensive line and in the secondary this offseason.



Fowler’s report of a strong market, which could grow if other teams get involved, seemingly hints that Doubs’ time in Titletown could be entering its final days, allowing both sides to move on sooner rather than later.

