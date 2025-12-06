Jayden Reed’s Return Adds Another Layer to Matthew Golden’s Shaky Year

The Green Bay Packers have found ways to win this season, although they've been without some high-end starters. One of those guys was receiver Jayden Reed, but the Packers got some fantastic news on him.

On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers are activating WR Jayden Reed from IR and he'll play on Sunday against the Bears. Reed has missed the last 10 games after undergoing surgery on his collarbone and foot.

This is a great addition to a Packers offense that has missed Reed's playmaking ability on the field. Yet at the same time, it adds another obstacle for struggling rookie Matthew Golden to overcome.

Jayden Reed’s Return Makes Things Even Harder for Matthew Golden

Entering the season, there was some excitement and hype around Golden, especially since he was a first-round pick for this team. Regardless of that, it has been hard for Golden to get going in his rookie season. In nine games, he has logged 24 catches for 286 receiving yards. Four Packer players have more receiving yards than Golden this season, and that's without mentioning that he's dealing with a wrist injury that has cost him the last two weeks.

Even when he was on the field, it was clear the rapport between him and Love wasn't fully in sync. Those things take time, especially with several players in front of him making plays. And now with Reed back in the fold, that'll be another player who will eat into the targets in the passing game.

Not only is Reed going to get targets in the passing game, but he'll receive some carries as well, as he's logged 31 rushes in two seasons. Matt LaFleur makes an effort to get the football into No. 11's hands, and with the playoffs right around the corner, look for him to do that again.

With the passing attack as a whole, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks have all made more plays than Golden has in 2025. The opportunities appear to be limited in this passing game, and Reed's return puts yet another hurdle in Golden's way.

Nonetheless, this is a great problem to have for a Packers offense that has struggled at times this season. Having multiple players who can get open and make plays with the ball in their hands is massive.

It will add another dynamic to this offense, but in the same breath, it'll make it harder for Golden to get things going this season.

