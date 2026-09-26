Robert Gasser is answering Brewers fans' fantasy of another starting pitcher

Good pitching is harder to come by than it seems in the MLB, and even when you think you've got it all sorted out as a manager or executive, there's always another surprise around the corner. That's the journey the Milwaukee Brewers have been on since the mid-season injury to Kyle Harrison upended his season and threw the No. 1 seed's bullpen into flux.

All the Brewers needed was one more player to rise to the occasion for the team to gain confidence in its bullpen, and third-year lefty Robert Gasser answered the call. The 27-year-old came to Milwaukee as part of the Josh Hader trade in 2022 and has largely produced mixed-to-positive results since becoming a pro, but his last six starts have told a whole different story.

Gasser has yielded only six earned runs in as many starts for a 1.67 ERA while striking out 31 batters for an average of 5.17 strikeouts per game. He pitched five or more innings in four of those contests, proving that he can sustain his play for extended periods when the team needs him to.

Just as the Brewers sought answers to who can fill the void left by Harrison's meltdown and the seemingly failed Dustin May experiment to build out a viable rotation for the MLB Playoffs, and if things stay the way they've been for the last month, Gasser seems like the guy for the job.

Pat Murphy has been searching for answers to the Brewers' bullpen problem, and Robert Gasser might be Milwaukee's best option.

We're mere days away from the start of the 2026 MLB Playoffs, and while the Milwaukee Brewers will enjoy the fruits of their labor with a first-round bye, this is not the time to take a vacation. Manager Pat Murphy and the Brewers' coaching staff will be locked in, building their game plan for a projected NLDS matchup with either the Chicago Cubs or San Diego Padres.

As they construct their vision for how to handle the series, it's a safe bet that Robert Gasser will factor in significantly. In his postgame remarks, Gasser spoke about his effort and consistency behind the scenes as key factors in his recent success. That sounds like the exact type of mentality that Murphy has been hoping to find within the clubhouse to translate into postseason success.

It's an opportunity not only to ride the hot hand, but to empower Gasser at a critical moment in his career trajectory while sending a message to the rest of his pitchers that the Brewers are only going to accept the best from their players — especially come Playoff time.

Gasser earned his opportunity fair and square by putting in the work and yielding the results. This is the process that's made the Brewers so successful, reaching 100 wins for the first time in franchise history this season. In theory, that same approach should serve them as they build their vision for the postseason, meaning Gasser has a chance to stamp his name into Brewers history this October.